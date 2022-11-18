U16 football: Douglas edge out Bishopstown to reach Premier 1 final

Douglas 1-12 Bishopstown 1-7

DOUGLAS had to dig deep before overcoming a resilient Bishopstown side in a highly entertaining Rebel Óg Premier 1 U16 Football semi-final at Bishopstown.

The final scoreline flattered Douglas, as this game was on a knife edge up to the final minute when a late Cathal Hallahan goal sealed the deal for them.

What a year it has been for Douglas at underage level after their Premier 1 football and hurling minor double. Credit to Bishopstown also they are working hard at all levels and having two former Cork senior football managers involved with this team speaks volumes for Larry Tompkins and Brian Cuthbert.

The new all-weather floodlit facility at Bishopstown is state of the art and according to manager Pat Cuthbert, it has revitalised the club.

“It is almost booked out on a weekly basis between our own teams and outside clubs using it, but it certainly has brought huge interest to our club and hopefully we will see the benefit of it in the coming years,” said Pat Cuthbert.

Douglas began the game looking a polished unit and points from Sean Coakley and Finnan Gallagher in the opening three minutes gave them the perfect start.

In fairness, Bishopstown regained their structure and a wonderful sweeping move should have been rewarded. Following superb build-up play a pinpoint Gary Holland pass was squandered by Bill Cahill. On the next possession, Douglas missed a similar opportunity when Coakley took his eye off the ball with a goal at his mercy.

Although Douglas looked strong going forward their backs didn’t look comfortable when Bishopstown ran at them and they were punished in the eighth minute with a superb goal. A high ball wasn’t dealt with and Odhran Foley pounced to billow the back of the net with a ferocious shot.

When the Town look back on this game they will rue missed opportunities, particularly in the first half when they failed to find the right pass when encroaching on goal.

The half was even with both teams playing committed football and Cillian Murray kicked a wonderful point in the closing minute that ensured Bishopstown went in leading by the minimum, 1-4 to 0-6.

On the restart, Sean Coakley showed his class for Douglas with consecutive points before Bill Cahill tied the game in the 36th minute.

A minute later Bishopstown were unlucky when a Gary Holland shot was parried to safety.

As the half matured, Douglas began winning the centre-field battle that ensured they found the openings to drill over crucial points.

Entering the final minute, a Mark O’Brien white flag following a free gave Douglas a two-point lead.

The Town pushed on looking to score a winning goal but they lost possession as Douglas punished them with a sucker punch Hallahan green flag.

Over the hour both teams should be commended for their effort with Douglas just about edging it, but Bishopstown have some decent talent to work with for the coming years.

Bishopstown's Bill Cahill gets his shot away under pressure from Douglas' Finnan Gallagher. Picture: David Keane.

Scorers for Douglas: S Coakley 0-6 (0-4 f), C Hallahan 1-0, M O’Brien 0-2 (0-1 f), F Gallagher, Jack O’Brien, D Reddington, Jamie O’Brien 0-1 each.

Bishopstown: O Foley 1-0, S Rian-Clarke, G Holland 0-2 each, N Crowley, C Murray, B Cahill 0-1 each.

DOUGLAS: J O’Flaherty; Z Doyle, B O’Hehir, R Long; S Sheedy, D Reddington, F Gallagher; J O’Brien, O Haynes-Barry; J O’Brien, J O’Leary, S Coakley; M O’Brien, C Hallahan, J Harte.

Sub: K Kavanagh for F Gallagher.

BISHOPSTOWN: C Bowen; D Griffin, C Vaughan, D Murphy; O Foley, H Wixted, C Caplice; S Rian-Clarke, D O’Rourke; N Crowley, J Tompkins, B Cahill; S McBride, C Murray, G Holland.

Subs: R Lynch for D O’Rourke (43), J Somers for H Grant (58).

Referee: John Holly (St Michael’s)