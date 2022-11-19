Super League basketball preview: Cork sides have it all to prove in the Kingdom

IT WILL be an interesting weekend in the Men’s Super League for both Emporium Cork Basketball and Energywise Ireland Neptune when they both cross the county bounds to face Kerry opposition.

Emporium Cork Basketball were disappointed last weekend when they lost at home to NUIG Maree as they get ready to face Tralee Warriors.

To be fair the westerners were stacked with Americans and European players with four of them amassing 90 points out of the 100 scored.

Ballincollig are still a formidable team with an outstanding Spanish ace in Jose Jimenez Gonzalez consistently putting up double figures.

For the last four years, they had a top-class American in Andre Nation and although this year’s signing John Dawson is also a decent player he has yet to reach the heights of Nation.

Tomorrow will be a test for Ballincollig as they haven’t a great record playing at the Tralee Sports Complex and the Warriors need a win to get their season up and running.

Eliminated from the Cup the Warriors fans have had little to cheer about in this campaign as in their double-winning season they had the best big Bosman in Nico Rosa and the best American guard in Aaron Claxton.

Kieran Donaghy has been carrying an injury in recent weeks and if Ballincollig come to play I expect them to secure the points.

Energywise Ireland Neptune are also in Kerry as they get ready to play Flexachem Killorglin in what is a potential banana skin for the Blackpool outfit.

Looking at the Killorglin side in their defeat to UCC Demons they most definitely showed two sides to their game.

In the opening quarter, they raced into a 14-point lead but suddenly they began thrash-talking to their opponents. It was interesting once Demons got to grips with them the talking stopped as they looked a side very much depending on individualism.

Neptune will have to be careful not to get involved with Killorglin if they repeat those tactics as it would be wise for the Cork side to let their basketball do the talking.

The one worry for Neptune will be whether their Catalonian star Nil Sabata will return from injury as his absence in their defeat to Eanna was noticeable.

Another negative for Neptune is they look thin off the bench but they have quality starters and should be good enough to secure the points.

Energywise Ireland Neptune's Jordan Evans shoots under pressure from Eanna's Kristijan Andabaka. Picture: David Keane.

UCC Demons will be the only Men’s Super League game in Cork as they host Sligo All Stars at the Mardyke Arena on Sunday (3pm).

Credit to the Sunday’s Well side they are competing hard this season winning four of their six games and this will be another huge test for them.

Kyle Hosford produced some great basketball when coming off the bench against Killorglin that included nailing a crucial late three-pointer.

Sligo are bound to rest Demons credentials but, on present form, they may come off second best.