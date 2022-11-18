Women's Super League preview: Fr Mathew's and Brunell look to bounce back

FR Mathew’s will face a huge test when they welcome Women’s Super League leaders Trinity Meteors to Fr Mathew’s Arena tomorrow.

The Model Farm Road side suffered a derby defeat to The Address UCC Glanmire last weekend and coach Niamh Dwyer will be hoping for a far better performance. Looking at Mathew’s this season they are capable of playing some decent basketball but at times their transition defence is questionable.

Grainne Dwyer once the leading light in Irish basketball is in the twilight of her career and is no longer the force she was during her illustrious career at club and international level.

Although still capable and regularly producing double figures, Dwyer is no longer a 30-minute plus player but some other players in the squad need to pick it up big time.

American Shannon Brady is effective but nowhere near her best and her compatriot Sydney Candelaria has quality but looks to go through the motions in games.

Amy Murphy was a star player during her Brunell playing years but has never reached those heights donning the Mathew’s singlet. Murphy is a superb shooter and if there was ever an opportune time to strut your skills on the big stage this is the game.

Trinity Meteors showed their class in defeating UCC Glanmire in the National Cup and in Claire Melia and Dayna Finn they have two quality Irish players.

American Celena Taborn is a polished post player and she will pose the Cork side problems if not getting the attention she merits.

Trinity are on the back of a very impressive win against Waterford Wildcats and bar a complete meltdown they should have too much artillery for the Cork side.

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell are presently going through a tough period losing two league games on the belt and getting eliminated from the National Cup. It doesn’t get easier tomorrow when they make the trip to play Waterford Wildcats.

Brunell are without American Mary Dunn and it’s unclear when she will return to the fold. McCayla Roberts, Brunell’s Victory Scholar, was only afforded five minutes in their defeat to Liffey Celtics and surely she could be given more time in their present plight.

Singleton's SuperValu Brunell's Katie Walsh about to go for a basket. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Edel Thornton is having a superb season finishing with 34 points last week and once again she will lead the challenge against Wildcats.

This is an easy game to predict as Wildcats will win this game in a canter.