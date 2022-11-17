Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 07:10

Cork City attackers Mark O'Mahony and Franco Umeh on the goal trail for Ireland U18s

Gifted forwards have a knack for hitting the net in green
Cork City attackers Mark O'Mahony and Franco Umeh on the goal trail for Ireland U18s

Mark O'Mahony of Cork City celebrates a goal at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Dylan O’ Connell

CORK City duo Mark O’Mahony and Franco Umeh made sure that the Republic of Ireland U18s opened up a tournament in Croatia with a 3-1 win over Sweden.

O’Mahony scored a brace and Umeh won his side a penalty in Poreč on Tuesday afternoon. The result gives Ireland an ideal platform to build from ahead of games against Denmark and Croatia.

Colin O’Brien’s side started quickly with Umeh forcing a penalty in the eighth minute and O’Mahony converted this. Sweden responded with Momodou Lamin Sonko scoring an equaliser and this did not deter the energy of the young Boys in Green.

Ireland kept pushing and Umeh forced an excellent save from Swedish goalkeeper Elis Bishesari in the 26th minute.

Crystal Palace’s Joseph Gibbard scored his first goal from just outside the box and this made it 2-1 to Ireland at the start of the second half. O’Mahony wrapped things up in the 54th minute by tapping in a rebound following a save by Bishesari.

Franco Umeh, Cork City, in action against Athlone Town. Picture: Ray Ryan
Franco Umeh, Cork City, in action against Athlone Town. Picture: Ray Ryan

Ireland’s attention now turns to their meeting with Denmark on Friday.

They go into the fixture with a squad bursting with talent, a group that includes Leesider Cathal Heffernan. The defender, who signed for AC Milan earlier this year from Cork City, did not feature against Sweden on Tuesday.

It was O’Mahony and Umeh who flew the flag for the Rebel County, something they have grown used to in recent international windows.

Last September, they led the line for Ireland during an U19 European Championships qualifying tournament in Wales. They contributed four goals to the cause and this made sure Ireland finished as group winners.

O’Mahony bagged a hat-trick in their first game against Gibraltar and hosts Wales went down to a last-minute goal by Umeh. This secured qualification to the tournament’s Elite Round with a game in hand last autumn.

Read More

Roy Keane picked as Ireland's best captain with Denis Irwin also hailed in new survey

More in this section

Cork hurling showdown: Two Rebel legends left in Battle of the Bridge  Cork hurling showdown: Two Rebel legends left in Battle of the Bridge 
Roy Keane picked as Ireland's best captain with Denis Irwin also hailed in new survey Roy Keane picked as Ireland's best captain with Denis Irwin also hailed in new survey
Golfer John Murphy has booked his place in the last stage of DP World Tour qualifying Golfer John Murphy has booked his place in the last stage of DP World Tour qualifying
cork soccer
<p>John Murphy and Shane O'Connell pictured during the Rolex Callenge Tour Grand Final at Alcanada Golf Club in Mallorca. Picture: Niall O'Shea</p>

Kinsale golfer John Murphy secures European Tour card for 2023

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more