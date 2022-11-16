Kinsale golfer John Murphy secures European Tour card for 2023

JOHN Murphy is headed for the DP World Tour.

The Kinsale golfer produced a blistering six-under-par final round of 65 to move into the top 25 at the final stage of Qualifying School in Tarragona on Wednesday.

Two weeks ago the 24-year-old finished in the top 45 on the Challenge Tour in his first full season on tour. He went to the final stage of Q School hoping to make the jump up to the main European Tour. After six gruelling rounds near Barcelona, Murphy won his place on the European Tour.

“It’s mad to be honest, you know, just one of those things you dream of but never know if it’s going to happen,” said Murphy after his final round.

The 2021 Walker Cup star started the final day of the six-round endurance test in 39th position, and he had a steady but slow start after opening with six pars. Murphy turned on two under and birdied three of the next four holes to mount a challenge. Crucially he kept bogies off the card on the final day, and his final birdie on the 71st hole got him inside the top 25 and secured his tour card for the season ahead.

DETERMINED

Despite missing out on a tour card in Mallorca two weeks ago, Murphy was determined to make the most of this opportunity.

"I had full faith in myself that I would be on the DP World Tour at some point but certainly didn’t think it would happen this quick. I’ve trained for moments like this, did a lot of mental work, did a lot of physical work to make sure my body could last six rounds and thankfully it did."

His caddie Shane O’Connell was also delighted with the round. O’Connell has been on the bag for all 30 events this year and he was thrilled with the way the season finished.

"Once the second last round finished on Tuesday it looked like we’d need 64 or 65, and we spoke about making no bogeys.

We knew the birdies would come once we stayed patient. All through the round he just did the same all week, he kept hitting fairways and greens and thankfully the putts kept dropping.

"It was a nervous wait but thankfully he’s secured his card."

There was good news for Gary Hurley, he carded a final round 69 to finish in 13th place and he also secured a DP World Tour card for 2023. Both golfers will have a quick turnaround, the 2023 season starts with the Joburg Open next week with Murphy heading to South Africa on Sunday.