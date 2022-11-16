Sarah O'Dwyer: Clubs must accept that transfers are often a necessity for players

IT’S all about the club. It’s all about the parish. It’s all about playing with the people you’ve grown up beside.

Or is it?

Is it more so about playing an amateur game that you enjoy in a manner which suits your lifestyle?

It seems to be at a certain point for the vast majority of players.

The GAA will soon have to take a long hard look at its policies as more and more players move to bigger cities and towns and away from their home parishes.

For a club player, driving home two nights a week for training and again for a match at the weekend is a huge ask, and it has resulted in lots of changing loyalties over the years.

Many of these transfers aren’t highlighted simply because most of these players aren’t household names.

However, in recent times the issue has been strongly highlighted due to the stature of the players requesting transfers.

Galway’s Shane Walsh is one player that comes to mind. He played for his home club in Galway, Kilkerrin/Clonberne, until this year when he requested a transfer to Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes.

He lives in Dublin. He works and studies in Dublin. He wanted to play his sport there too, and he got that chance. But not without plenty of blowback.

His transfer to the Dublin club was completed in August, and he himself has said the move will prolong his playing career.

“I’m hoping to prolong my career, shortening the travel distance for the period I’m in Dublin.

"But I’ll be back down to Kilkerrin-Clonberne in the future,” he told Newstalk’s Off the Ball.

The initial reaction of the club he gave the vast majority of his career with was, quite frankly, shocking.

Their chairman Ian Hynes said after the news initially emerged: “We’re not going to let him go without a fight, absolutely no way.

“We’ve only 700 or 800 members in the club and it’s just rural Ireland against Dublin again, it’s just not on.”

The club decided not to block the transfer request, but Walsh had already been placed under the microscope.

GAA players who have lined out for their county for years will quite obviously draw more attention when they elect to move clubs than other players, but their reasons for doing so are often similar.

A player who probably trains most nights of the week in some capacity without reimbursement cannot be expected to drive across the country two or three times a week.

Some will have an arrangement in place for expenses, but the vast majority would not.

Working nine to five, or spending a full day in college, and then sitting into a car to drive across the country to train and then driving back is an extraordinary ask.

Galway’s Shane Walsh in action against Rosscommon in this year’s Connacht SFC final.

Firstly, sleep is key for athletes and an adequate sleep would be much more difficult to come by in that scenario.

Secondly, GAA players have families and friends and it may come to the point where they want to be able to have a social life every once in a while, and that’s next to impossible when travelling those distances to train.

Thirdly, players aren’t paid. Speaks for itself.

And lastly, players owe no one anything. No player can be expected to continue to play for a club if they no longer live in that parish. They may want to, which is perfectly fine, but some won’t want to, and some won’t be able to.

No club officer is owed anything from a player on a club panel.

In the grand scheme of things, would it not be better to see players continue to play as they get older?

Travelling long distances while having work and family commitments to contend with means many stop playing earlier than they would if they could go five minutes up the road.

While it was a difficult couple of months for Walsh, in particular, he has proven himself worthy of an All-Star football award this year — his first.

While it was understandable that his home club wouldn’t have wanted him to leave, at the end of the day the decision should be his, and his alone.