Nemo's defeat has blown Munster Club SFC wide open

NEMO RANGERS' shock defeat by Clonmel Commercials at the weekend has thrown the Munster Club SFC wide open.

The Cork champions were warm favourites to add to their 17 provincial titles and maintain a collision course with Dublin standard-bearers Kilmacud Crokes in an All-Ireland semi-final in early January.

The general expectation was that Nemo would take care of business against their Tipperary rivals before claiming Newcastle West’s scalp in the semi-final which would have set-up a likely December 10 showdown with Kerry’s Kerins O’Rahillys.

But Clonmel’s well-deserved 2-15 to 1-11 triumph has blown all those predictions apart with Commercials now the 10/11 fancies to add to their 2015 success.

They’re at home to the Limerick champions on Sunday week and are strongly tipped to win the lunch-time encounter with O’Rahillys meeting Eire Og from Ennis in the other semi-final in Tralee at the same time.

It was a disappointing end to Nemo’s season in their Centenary Year, bringing an abrupt halt to the perfect record of 16 wins from as many outings in league and championship.

From the outset, the Trabeg were the form side, clearly determined to make amends for their 2021 campaign, when they missed out on the knock-out stages.

Nemo won all nine games in their Cork Credit Union Leagues Division 1 section before easily defeating Eire Og in the semi-final to establish an all-city decider against St Finbarr’s.

In the championship, Nemo’s search for a 23rd county, began in the Group of Death with west Cork sides, Newcestown, Castlehaven and Clonakilty, but Paul O’Donovan’s charges won all three.

They carried that form into the quarter-finals against Carbery Rangers and Ballincollig in the semi-finals before wrestling the Andy Scannell Cup back from the ’Barr’s in a final, which also doubled up as the league decider.

Game number 17, however, proved a bridge too far, ironically the same number of Munsters won by the most successful club in the country, their most recent coming in 2019.

Clonmel also entered the history books as the only side to have beaten Nemo twice in Munster, having snatched the 2015 title with Michael Quinlivan’s dramatic late goal.

Thomond College, a forerunner of UL, and Limerick’s Drom-Broadford also tasted rare victories over the Cork champions, whose record of 17 titles from 23 campaigns speaks for itself.

There was no dispute about the merits of Clonmel’s stunning victory. They only trailed once and that was after Mark Cronin’s opening point and with four minutes’ regulation time remaining had stretched 2-13 to 0-10 clear.

It was role reversal of the county final, Nemo struggling to stay with the pace and energy brought to the game by Clonmel, whose two first-half goals were huge confidence boosting scores.

They ran at Nemo at every opportunity and Clonmel showed impressive fitness levels from start to finish.

Clearly, Nemo weren’t at their best though there are mitigating factors. They were coming down from a huge high after the county final and O’Donovan sensed it in training during the week.

There was also the important matter of a county junior hurling quarter-final a week after the football decider involving a good chunk of the footballers.

That would have taken a toll, too, on a heavy pitch and defeat to Erin’s Own wouldn’t have helped confidence either.

It was one of those great imponderables. How much did the win over the ’Barr’s take out of Nemo? It’s unquantifiable, obviously, but winning a game like that impacts mentally as much as physically.

You suspect Clonmel picked up on this early on, the goals from Sean O’Connor after seven minutes and Colman Kennedy, 10 minutes later, fuelling their belief this was going to be their night.