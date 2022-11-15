The Longshot: 28 Arabian nights can  light up the winter for football fans

TO GET myself in the mood for a World Cup, there’s nothing I like better than reading a preview piece or two to familiarise myself with some of the less well-known contenders and do a bit of revision on some of the fancied outfits.

On the lookout for just such a thing this week I remembered that I myself am a sports journalist and in a Homer Simpson-like flash of inspiration (“Wait, I’m a guy like me”) I realised I could pen one myself.

Let’s begin our World Qup odyssey between now and Christmas by looking at the group stages (we’ll look at just two today, the rest on Friday and this day next week).

Group A

The action gets underway on Sunday with the home country playing Ecuador, who do take their country’s name from the Equator, while Qatar do not.

These two sides are very much the outsiders to win Group A, at 6/1 for the South Americans and 16/1 for the hosts (they are even money and 9/2 respectively to qualify for the second round).

Ecuador are 6/5 to win the opener, while Qatar are 12/5, with the most likely result, I think, a draw at 2/1.

A lot of people assume Qatar are the whipping boys at the tournament. As late as five years ago they were 102nd in the world rankings, behind even the Faroe Islands, with a side packed with imported foreigners.

While they now have a number of “nationalised” players, the majority of the starting 11 will come from their Aspire Academy, a State-run sports school established in 2004.

The tournament will be the most confined in its history and offers a stark contrast to the next one, which will have venues across Canada, the US and Mexico. A road trip with a stop at each stadium in Qatar would take just two and a half hours; hardly surprising in a country smaller in area than Cork and Kerry combined.

The Qatar League has been on pause since the middle of September (in contrast to the major leagues in Europe that finished last weekend) as the national team entered an intensive pre-tournament training camp, which means they will come in to the competition as the team with the most preparation time spent together since Brazil in 1970 (who spent a lavish three months together before that famous win).

They were surprise winners of the 2019 Asian Cup, beating Saudi Arabia, South Korea and hosts the UAE on the way to the title on very unfriendly soil (sand), due to the diplomatic tiff between them and most of the rest of the big Dinosaur Juice hitters on the peninsula. They were subsequently invited to the Copa America with fellow finalists Japan and didn’t embarrass themselves at all, despite going out at the group stages with two narrow defeats and a draw.

The Dutch are this group's favourites and their opener is against Senegal next Monday afternoon.

Both of these should really fancy getting through to the second round (it’s 10/11 they both do), with the latter the reigning African Nations champions and boasting a genuine superstar in the shape of Sadio Mane.

Louis Van Gaal, who took the Netherlands to third place eight years ago, has again reverted to a 5-3-2 formation rather than the nationally revered 4-3-3.

The Dutch are more renowned for their defence now anyway with captain Virgil Van Dijk their star man. He kept Erling Haaland quiet last month and he also weighs in with quite a few goals from set plays for the national side, like he does for Liverpool.

Van Gaal has had an agressive prostate cancer since 2020 and is receiving radiotherapy treatment, so this could be his swansong on any sideline.

Pele’s famous ill-fated prediction was that an African team would win a World Cup before the year 2000.

The continent’s best performances since the dawn of the 21st Century remain Senegal’s maiden run to the quarter-finals in 2002 and Ghana’s unfortunate exit at the same stage in 2010. In fairness, Africa has 52 countries but only five qualification places available, compared to 13 for Europe.

None of Africa’s teams managed to make it out of the group stages four years ago.

Does anyone remember how Senegal were knocked out in 2018?

They were the first team to be eliminated on Fifa Fair Play points after they had the same points and goals in their group as Japan. It was even-steven in the first six tie-break criteria to see who would progress, but the Asian side advanced with two fewer yellow cards than Senegal. How cruel was that?

Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy will start between the posts for the side considered 11/2 outsiders in their opening game, which is a decent price for a side that must be smarting from their 2018 experience.

In fact, my shout would be the finishing positions to be Senegal-Holland-Qatar-Ecuador at 16/1.

Don’t expect too much of a gulf in class in a tricky group for neighbours

Group B

TWO of our near neighbours find themselves together in this group, although they will not meet until the final game.

While England have outperformed expectations at their two previous tournaments under Gareth Southgate, they bring poor recent form into what looks like a tricky group that could see another Gareth play a leading role.

They play Iran in their opener next Monday lunchtime.

The Persians will be keen to put in a good showing at a World Cup venue just across their Gulf.

They are managed by two-time former Man United assistant manager Carlos Queiroz for a third successive tournament.

The one-time stopgap Real Madrid boss wasn’t the man who led the country to qualification however.

That was Dragan Skocic, who won 15 out of his 18 games in charge and got the country to the World Cup in record time before he was sacked earlier this year, before being reinstated in the summer, and then promptly sacked again.

If that isn’t bizarre enough, Queiroz failed at two attempts to qualify for this 2022 tournament with Colombia and Egypt, before being reappointed with Iran, which is certainly a strange record.

In 2014 and 2018 Iran came up against some of the powerhouses at the group stage, losing 1-0 to Argentina after an extremely late Messi wonder-strike in Brazil and 1-0 to Spain in Russia, when they also drew 1-1 with Queiroz’s home country of Portugal (though he was born in Mozambique).

They have faced calls by some high-profile former players to pull out of the tournament because of troubles and protests at home, but are rated 10/3 to qualify for the second round.

Wales and the US are both even money to go through, while you can get 7/1 on England not advancing.

It is 4/1 that Southgate will opt for a starting 11 of Pickford, Trippier, Maguire, Dier, Shaw, Rice, Bellingham, Mount, Sterling, Foden, Kane in the opener. In-form James Maddison is 10/1 to start it. They are 9/1 to finally end what is now 56 years of ’urt and 4/1 to make another decider. Although 5/1 to go out on penalties seems more likely.

Wales are still dependent on the semi-retired Gareth Bale, who went Stateside to LA in the summer. A stoppage-time equaliser deep in extra time before they beat Philadelphia Union on penalties to win the MLS Cup last week proves he hasn’t lost his appetite for turning up when most needed.

They are rated 2/1 to beat the US on Monday evening and that might be worth adding to an accumulator as while the States have plenty of talent in the middle of the field they look weak in the centre of their defence and up front. I’d take the group to finish Wales-England-Iran-USA at 20/1

Heartbreak and joy for English teams

ENGLAND bagged a World Cup over the weekend, the T20 Cricket one, adding it to the One-Day International version they won in 2019. This one went down to the final over as well (while being less dramatic than their win over New Zealand three years ago) with Ben Stokes again the hero at the bat against Pakistan. We did of course beat the champs, with the help of rain gods, earlier in the tournament. I did of course tip Pakistan to win the final.

Our neighbours could have had another world title too, except their women’s rugby side didn’t capitalise on their immense front-row dominance and were pipped to the cup by New Zealand in a cracking decider, 34-31. They have now lost two World Cup finals in a row after leading NZ at half-time (indeed they have lost five of the last six finals to their great rivals). They were 14-0 up and cruising before being reduced to 14 after a red card was shown to winger Lydia Thompson for a reckless high challenge. New Zealand were lucky that one of their players saw only yellow for a similar challenge in the second half. And their flair camoe more to the fore once they faced 14 women.

England had come in for criticism at the tournament for being boring, primarily because their forwards had been obliterating teams (they beat South Africa 75-0 in the group stages). They were favourites for the final and were destroying New Zealand with their maul early on. It looked like they were going to roll over the try-line time and again. Amazingly they gave up two opportunities in the final minutes to do just that from line-outs five metres out but messed up both chances.

Their heartbreak was mirrored by their male counterparts in the other code’s World Cup semi-final later that day. The England rugby league side managed to do a Mighty Magyars on it. In the 1954 football World Cup, Hungary beat West Gemany 8-3 in the group stages, went 2-0 up in the final against the same opposition, before losing 3-2.

England beat Samoa 60-6 in the group stages a few weeks back but lost out to a golden point in extra time of their semi-final to the Pacific Islanders, who dropped a winning goal moments after having one blocked down in the seriously thrilling tussle.

Samoa are now 8/1 to beat 11-time winners Australia in the final next weekend.

The Bet

WE were going to offer something on the Ireland-Norway tie but Erling Haaland’s absence makes that less of an occasion (Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is likely play). Ireland are 11/8 to win the home fixture.

The DP World Tour Championship brings the European Tour to a close in Dubai this weekend.

The top 50 from this year’s rankings play and McIlroy leads the way and is 7/2 to win the tournament. Tommy Fleetwood, who won last week for the first time in three years is 14/1 and offers better value.