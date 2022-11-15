League setback for Corinthians as they draw with Douglas Hall in U14 league game

Douglas Hall 1 College Corinthians 1

COLLEGE Corinthians dropped two huge points in their bid to land the Cork Schoolboys League U14 Premier League title as they were held to a 1-1 draw by their local rivals Douglas Hall on the astro-turf at Moneygourney on Sunday morning.

A sensational finish from Matthew Sullivan late in the second half looked like it was set to move Corinthians to within just one point of Carrigaline United at the top of the table.

But Hall, who came into this contest just four points behind the Castletreasure club, rallied and they quickly levelled the scores with a brilliant finish from Liam O'Regan which deservedly earned them a share of the spoils.

This was the only fixture in this division that survived the horrendous conditions on Leeside over the weekend and that was thanks to the excellent all-weather surface in Moneygourney.

It took both teams time to settle into the extremely wet and blustery conditions and it was the home side that was the first to create a meaningful goal-scoring opportunity.

It almost resulted in the opening goal of the game after just ten minutes but following a surging run from MacDarragh Lynch, which saw him skip past a couple of defenders and race clear on goal, the winger’s low drive was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper David Clarke O’Mahony.

Douglas Hall's Macdarragh Lynch and Corinthian Boys' Eli Murphy McKeon racing for the ball. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Corinthians had their first attempt at goal moments later but after a nice touch, the lively James Dorney Deasy’s quickfire shot from the edge of the penalty area drifted just past the far top left corner.

As the rain continued to pour down, the chances in front of the goal soon dried up with the half time break approaching although Hall’s Jack Punch did blast a shot just wide of the near post before O’Regan’s ambitious hit from distance was gathered by the Corinthians shot-stopper.

The visiting netminder would have to race from his line to prevent Calum Hanna from latching onto an under-hit back pass from his defender shortly after the restart as Hall upped the tempo at the beginning of the second half.

O’Regan soon skillfully beat two of his markers to send him through one on one with the keeper but Clarke O’Mahony would deny the midfielder with a great save with his feet.

He would then deal with a couple of dangerous crosses into his box which was even more impressive given the wind and the rain and those interventions looked to be decisive as Corinthians snatched the lead in the closing stages of this tight contest.

Alex O’Herlihy’s inswinging free kick from the left flank was only cleared as far as Matthew Sullivan and the playmaker cleverly hooked the ball over the keeper and into the back of the net.

But Hall refused to let their heads drop and they would grab an equaliser a couple of minutes later thanks to O’Regan, who expertly drilled the ball into the far bottom left corner from 20 yards to earn his club a point.

DOUGLAS HALL: Ruaidhri McElwain, Patrick Murphy, Darragh O’Flaherty, Mark Keeshan, Finn Doyle, John James Dollard, Tom Collins, Liam O’Regan, Jack Punch, Cillian Ross, MacDarragh Lynch, Calum Hanna, Thomas Kieran, Ronan McCarthy, Ciaran O’Callaghan.

COLLEGE CORINTHIANS: David Clarke O’Mahony, Alex Jenkins, Fionn Power, Killian McCabe, Cormac Sheehan, Matthew Sullivan, Callum Harrington, Eli Murphy McKeon, David O’Leary, James Dorney Deasy, Alex O’Herlihy, Darragh McKeon, Max Meade, Dalius Pogozelskis, Sean Fleming Byrne.

Referee: David Quinn.