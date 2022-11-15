Sport in Cork faces a crisis if referees aren't afforded full respect and protection 

RESEARCH has shown that almost a quarter of GAA referees have suffered physical abuse while managing a game.

Since the alleged assault of a referee in Wexford, of which footage was circulated through many social media channels, referees throughout the country have threatened to leave their positions.

These stories of physical altercations as well as verbal abuse from coaches and the sidelines are becoming all too common in Ireland. Everyone will have an opinion on calls made by referees but these decisions should not alter the outcome of the game, but many people think they do.

GAA is not the only sport in which this issue is becoming a dilemma.

Maltreatment of referees is becoming a problem in nearly every single sport in this country and before we know it games will struggle to take place with the absence of these key volunteers.

These people give up their spare time to take control of matches in which most of the time the stakes are not that high, but yet the ref is constantly verbally abused and in some cases these threats have become physical.

Why should anyone in the referring community put up with this line of abuse regularly? And where has this demeanour stemmed from?

Naturally, games become a heightened environment when the teams are evenly matched and are pipping each other score for score.

Coaches in these atmospheres do tend to get a bit irate when decisions don’t go their team’s way, but why blame an official and not the performance of your own team first?

Referees can only make a judgement on what they see in front of them, and that choice will obviously favour one team or the other.

This is not the person’s fault but yet they are made feel like it is.

Another factor to consider in this refereeing situation is what is causing these match-changing decisions to happen in the first place.

TRAINING

Should there be more done by clubs and management to bring referees into training sessions to see if any improvement can be made to lessen the number of frees a player gives away?

This would give both the players and management an opportunity to see what they are doing wrong, in turn, resulting in fewer verbal attacks on refs and a freer-flowing game for all.

The only way this problem is going to be fixed at any level of sports is to have an overall standard of refereeing. This has to filter all the way from international level right through to underage children.

This may take training or retraining referees who may be in the sport for years or having a principal list of offences they all must abide by. Decisions made during games would then be similar and would stop the number of wild refereeing choices being made.

Retraining refs would also allow them to learn new offences and problems that may not have featured in the game since they began refereeing. Refs would still have the final say on decisions, but their choice might not be challenged as much from onlookers if they are better versed in the new rules.

These approaches have to be taken across every discipline of sport to cut out the maltreatment of referees.

Both officials and management would then have a better understanding of why a free was called or what offence a player has made by doing such an action.

It is also no harm for players to see where they may be going wrong in their approach to playing, as sometimes the abuse moves from the sideline onto the pitch through the players themselves.

If they understood what tackle technique was correct they would minimise the calls a referee has to make and would stay on the field of play for longer.

Referees’ decisions should not change how referees are treated while overseeing a game.

They are there for one purpose only and that is to officiate a game between two teams and no matter the outcome they should not face abuse from coaches.

Both parties are giving up their free time to participate in a sport they enjoy, no matter what the outcome; respect should be shown to everyone involved.