John Horgan on hurling: Blackrock showed character to bounce back from county final loss

LEAGUE finals in the month of November tend to be a footnote when the review of the season is compiled.

For the top clubs, those who are expected to be involved at the business end of the championship campaign, that competition is the top priority and failure to land the big prize on offer renders the season as being a failure.

However, over the course of that season, there are only two trophies that a club can win, the championship being the obvious one and the secondary competition, which is the senior hurling league.

No club sets out to prioritise the league over the championship but if unsuccessful in the latter and the league title still remains a strong possibility, then surely you put all your eggs into that basket.

Last Saturday in Carrigtwohill, Blackrock and Douglas contested the RedFM SHL final and it turned out to be a hard-fought encounter between two teams that were equally committed in their endeavours to end the season on a winning note.

Given the time of the year, it was a damn good game of hurling that remained in the balance until referee Niall O’Neill from Midleton called time.

The Rockies were ahead by three points when the whistle sounded, 0-22 to 0-19, certainly not a bad scoring return from both teams: 41 scores over 60 minutes in the month of November, not to be taken with a grain of salt.

The Rockies came into this final on the back of a disappointing defeat in the championship decider by the Barrs and a lesser squad of players might have found it difficult to get over that loss.

DISAPPOINTING

Douglas too ended their championship campaign on a very disappointing note and after some early season promise, they too lost to the Barrs in the quarter-final of that competition.

But to fair to both teams, they had regrouped by the time they took to the field in Carrigtwohill and in front of a fine attendance, they served up some very good stuff. Neither goal line was breached but some of the points that were executed by both the Rockies and Douglas were superb.

The Rockies held the initiative at half-time, six points to the good and whilst Douglas made a wholehearted effort to change the narrative thereafter, the men from Church Road held out in an exciting finish to win by three.

They probably deserved it because they possessed the greater scoring potential and they had the better balance overall.

Douglas were overly reliant on Shane Kingston, in particular, to nail their scores and to be very fair to the Cork player, he had a splendid match.

Douglas' Shane Kingston breaks past Blackrock's Stephen Murphy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Rockies got fine points from a greater spread of players, Alan Connolly, Michael O’Halloran, Mark and Kevin O’Keeffe, Niall Cashman, Michael O’Halloran among others.

So, over the winter months, there will be silverware on display in Church Road. It might not be the one that they set out to win but it must still be looked at as a nice consolation prize at a time of the year when most clubs have concluded their season’s business.

Winning a league title on Leeside deserves to receive more credit than it gets. It’s a lengthy campaign that begins very early in the year and if you make it through to the final it can be eight or nine months later.

And for the most part, clubs are lining out without their inter-county players, depending quite a lot on the younger generation until the county team gets eliminated.

CHARACTER

Trying to reinvent yourself after a championship final loss takes a fair amount of character on the part of the players and whilst a league medal never compensates for losing out in the championship, it’s still a nice piece of silver to have in your possession.

It was only right and fitting that the final last Saturday took place in the home of the man that the league trophy is named after, the late and great Denis Conroy. A former chair of the Cork County Board, he gave great service to every board that he served on, was a popular and colourful character and he certainly deserved to have this league trophy named in his honour.

County vice-chair Pat Horgan was on hand to present the trophy to the Rockies and from the reaction of their supporters, they were delighted to be going home with it.

Douglas were hoping to take possession of the secondary competition for the first time but it was not to be.

They are still probably lacking the type of squad depth that other clubs might possess and making the big breakthrough is never easy.

However, when they reflect on the season in the club, they will point out to the success of their premier minor hurlers and that was a splendid achievement.

The priority now going forward will be trying to build on that and to integrate quite a few of that successful team into the senior set-up.

That does not come easy in any club and there is a considerable step-up to senior ranks but Douglas will be hoping that can be the case for them.

So, the curtain has come down on Leeside at this level of hurling with the ‘Barrs being the obvious big winners.

The Rockies, on the evidence of last Saturday, have gone some way in getting that championship final loss out of their system and Louis Mulqueen has bowed out with a trophy.

The big poser now is, who will take the reins from him for next season. There’s a similar situation in Midleton and in the Glen and at the time of writing, there are vacancies in both clubs.

But back to that SHL final last Saturday, it was a fitting end to another fine senior club hurling season on Leeside, an enjoyable November day in East Cork.