Graham Cummins on why Arteta and Arsenal have gone from also-rans to Premier League leaders

THERE is a lot to admire about Mikel Arteta.

The job he has done as Arsenal boss has to be applauded.

Yes, he failed when it came to the Gunners finishing in the top four last year, but that was more to do with the players rather than the manager. The Spaniard has somehow managed to install a winning mentality in the players' minds, something that was not present only six months ago.

In May, when Arsenal threw away their chances of qualifying for the Champions League with successive defeats against Tottenham and Newcastle, no one could have envisioned that six months later, the Gunners would be sitting top of the league.

So what has changed in such a short space of time?

A lot has been made of the togetherness of the squad, and it is one of the key factors to so many teams’ success.

The Gunners might not have as talented a squad as Manchester City but if they have a united dressing room, then that can go a long way to helping them compete.

Talented teams can be successful without having a good dressing room because the cream always rises to the top. Arsenal isn’t the best team, and their greatest weapon in fighting against City will be the togetherness in the squad.

To have that unity means players are willing to go that extra mile to help their friend succeed and will understand when being criticised by a teammate. Whereas if the dressing room isn’t together; then criticism isn’t going to be received in the right manner and teammates are seen as work colleagues rather than friends.

When I watched the Arsenal documentary All or Nothing you could tell that the group of Gunners players were united, but their downfall was their naivety.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

However, that horrible experience they had last year could be a blessing in disguise for those young Arsenal players because they seemed to have learned from it.

ATTITUDE

Arteta had at the time been criticised for allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave.

The striker was considered Arsenal’s best player in his position and was also captain. However, the now-Chelsea forward appeared to have the type of personality that has been Arsenal’s downfall for a number of years. Someone who thought it was acceptable not to give 100% every day, and that it was okay to represent the club by ‘turning up’ in some games.

It only takes one bad attitude in a dressing room to change the dynamic of the room.

What is evident from his selections this season, is that when everyone is fully fit, Arteta knows his best 11, which a lot of managers in the Premier League cannot say they do.

That helps the players because they will be fully aware of their jobs when they prepare for a game during the week.

It’s difficult for a player to focus when they are unsure whether they will be playing or not, and if it ends up being a case of the latter, then the player might become angry and create a negative atmosphere on matchday.

At least with those not starting at Arsenal at the moment, they know they have to be patient for their chance and will be more content knowing they are going to be on the bench from early in the week because the manager isn’t going to change a winning team.

Of course, they want to be playing, but they can have little argument when the team is winning.

I admire Arteta for sticking his neck on the line by indicating that his team are in a title race after his team’s victory over Chelsea last week. So many managers in his situation would play down their chances and play the role of the martyr by saying they can’t compete with City because of the finances.

Instead, Arteta has put pressure on himself and the players with his comments. I believe his players will appreciate him for it.