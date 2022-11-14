How can Cork City fund top-flight return with Grovemoor takeover on hold?

AFTER two years and much discourse, Cork City will not be taken over by Grovemoor Limited.

This was announced in a statement by the club at the end of October which also said they are open to investment. The Call-Option was agreed after the company helped the Rebel Army gain a Premier Division license in February 2020. Grovmoor are ‘not in a position to complete the purchase of Cork City FC at the present time,’ according to the statement.

This ends a long story that began with a €150,000 tax bill in 2019.

This was delivered to the club at the tail end of the league season, at a time when new manager Neale Fenn was fighting to avoid relegation. City stayed up thanks to a 3-2 win over UCD, but the real fight lay in the quest to secure a Premier Division license for 2020.

LIFELINE

The situation was heightened by a reported figure of 20 local businesses refusing to finance the League of Ireland side. It was Trevor Hemmings; owner of Preston North End, who provided a lifeline to the Rebel Army.

The billionaire, who passed away in 2021, had a fondness for Cork as he spent many childhood summers on Leeside, and he purchased Trabolgan Holiday Village in 2002.

Trevor Hemmings. Picture: Healy Racing.

The club approached his football advisor, Peter Ridsdale, about selling the sell-on clauses for former City players Alan Browne and Sean Maguire, a request that was originally rejected by the Championship club.

When the situation on Leeside became clear, six delegates were sent to Cork to work on a deal. They agreed to pay €199,000, but this wasn’t enough to resolve the club’s issues.

The club went back to Grovemoor and a new offer for €450,000 was made with a €150,000 for first refusal on a takeover of City.

That motion was voted for in October 2020 and the fans agreed to sell to Grovemoor Limited.

That played out in the aftermath of the club’s relegation to the First Division, a fate decided by Finn Harps beating Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

City went down with a takeover looming, and everything came crashing down that December over Grovemoor being unable to agree a lease on Turner’s Cross Stadium with the Munster Football Association.

Instead, the group retained a 'call option' to complete the deal, something that would hang over Turner’s Cross for the next 20 months.

At that moment in time, the club had no permanent manager and they were going into a season in the First Division on the back of an uncertain takeover.

It was a bleak situation, and the comeback began with the appointment of Colin Healy as manager on Christmas Eve in 2020. The new season kicked off three months later with a Cork derby and the club received their new license with help from Grovemoor.

City finished that season in sixth place, a modest return from a traumatic year, and focus immediately turned to a promotion push in 2022.

Healy’s team returned to league action with a 6-0 win over Bray Wanderers and after losing 1-0 to Galway in their first home game of the season, the club went on a lengthy unbeaten run that ended in August.

In the background, word was slowly seeping out about the process involved in the proposed takeover. Club chairman Declan Carey gave an insight into the proposed takeover in an interview with The Other 3 Amigos Podcast in February 2022.

“I’m not going to mention it, but it’s a very complex situation they are under at the moment but hopefully things do come true, and they follow through,” he said.

“But if they don’t; we’re still here and we are in a very great and stable position and that is thanks to Grovemoor as well. I keep saying that and I’m not just saying that because they might listen to this podcast tomorrow and say ‘I hope now he said something positive about us’."

An update on the process was provided in May, with the Irish Examiner reporting that the club were due to meet with their prospective new owners in the then near future.

City carried on winning and the title was secured with a 0-0 draw against Wexford in October.

CLOSURE

This added one layer of finality to the last two years at Turner’s Cross, and the other piece of closure came in the Board of Management’s statement on October 27.

Not only was it confirmed that Grovemoor are not in a position to take over the club, but City will be exploring other options for investment. Should the club source financing, Grovemoor would have to discuss surrendering their ‘Option to Purchase’.

A new era is underway at Turner’s Cross.