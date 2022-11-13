Hosford and the Hannigans lead the way for UCC Demons in their SuperLeague win over Killorglin

UCC Demons 94

Flexachem Killorglin 87

UCC DEMONS ended a disappointing weekend for Cork Men’s Super League clubs on a high note when overcoming Flexachem Killorglin in a thrilling encounter at the Mardyke Arena on Sunday.

This game had everything but make no mistake this was a crucial win for Demons following their exit from the National Cup as coach Danny O’Mahony praised his troops in the manner they weathered the early Killorglin scoring spree.

“They jumped on us and got a 14-point lead, but we never panicked, and the lads worked their way back into the game.

“What pleased me most was the spread of scoring and now we can prepare for another tough home game next weekend against Sligo All Stars,” O'Mahony said.

The opening exchanges were played at a frantic pace with James Hannigan nailing a three pointer in the opening possession.

Suddenly, Demons went into meltdown as Killorglin punished them at will punishing poor turnovers as they stormed into a 15-5 lead.

Demons English Bosman player Kingsley Nwagboso was the main culprit in Demons early meltdown, and he was duly substituted in the third minute.

Tala Fam Thiam hangs from the ring after scoring in the final quarter for UCC Demons. Pic: Larry Cummins

The Kerry side were intent on punishing Demons poor defending but the introduction of Kyle Hosford certainly gave them a lift as they reduced the deficit to three points entering the second period.

Consecutive baskets from Tala Fam gave Demons the perfect start but there was a lot of niggle in this game particularly with some players consistently thrash talking on court that wasn’t picked up by the match officials.

There was little between the teams for long periods but with the Hannigan twins James and Scott doing well in defence the game was finely poised going into the closing minutes of the quarter with Demons commanding a three-point lead.

The home side certainly kept the best until last and called a time out with two seconds remaining to the interval leading 45-43.

Kyle Hosford inbounded the ball to James Hannigan and from 60 feet he nailed one of the best three pointers ever witnessed at this venue much to delight of the home fans.

Demons took a five-point lead into the third quarter and with Hosford and Tala Fam working their socks off they took everything that Killorglin threw at them.

The former Neptune Spanish star Alex Tarradelas shot the ball superbly for the Kerry outfit, but Demons were in control entering the final quarter when commanding an eight-point lead.

Coming down the stretch Demons looked to be in total control, but a late Killorglin rally had the home fans worried.

When Demons needed inspiration Hosford nailed a late three pointer and with man of the match Tala Fam battling to the wire, they fully deserved to secure maximum points.

Jeremiah Moore in action for UCC Demons. Pic: Larry Cummins

Scorers for UCC Demons: Tala Thiam Fam 20, K Hosford 16, J Moore 15, J Hannigan 14, K Nwagboso 14.

Flexcahem Killorglin: R Alan-Kelly 25, A Tarradellas 22, J Griffith 21, A Skalistlukas 8.

UCC Demons: J Hannigan, J Moore, S Carney, R Moore, K Hosford, S Hannigan, D Lehane, T Fam, V Bykov, C Cuff, C Looney, K Nwagboso, S Manojovic, K Moynihan.

Killorglin: R Fitzpatrick, A Tarradellas, P Gordon, D Wall, C Murphy, S O’Connell, J Tyther, R Alan-Kelly Jnr, E Evans, L Croke, J Griffith, A Skaislauks.

Referees: M Landos (Dublin) J Malysko (Dublin), I Iarmands (Dublin).