David Corkery on rugby: Ireland must be ready for an Australia backlash

WHEN you play in a game where you are expected to win well, you will always be on a hiding to nothing.

Bearing in mind Ireland’s recent victories over New Zealand and South Africa, they were expected to lay down a marker against a team lying 10 places below them in the world rankings.

The visitors’ try in the opening minutes was probably a good thing for Ireland because it gave them an early wake-up call, and showed just how dangerous the flying Fijians could be if they were allowed any bit of space and time.

One of Fiji’s downfalls has always been discipline and again that was an issue here. Two yellow cards and one red for the Islanders gave captain Tadhg Furlong and his players a numerical advantage for a lot of this game though the hosts didn’t always make the most of that.

In test rugby, you will not be afforded too many opportunities to accumulate points and Fiji probably outplayed Ireland during these periods.

Where Ireland really took control of this game was when they had possession of the ball in their opponent’s 22.

Through a combination of very well-protected pick and drives, and some experienced guidance from Jamison Gibson-Park, Ireland reverted to the good old, score-at-any-cost approach and inched their way over the try line on numerous occasions.

In terms of adventure and risk-taking, it was the men in the white jerseys who played with a bit more freedom and while they didn’t exactly shroud themselves in glory because of their inability to control their penalty count, I wouldn’t like to be playing them on a weekly basis.

It was very interesting to listen to Andy Farrell in the post-match interview where it was crystal clear that he was not best pleased. As a coach who expects the highest of standards, he will look at this game and realise that his first-choice players are still a good bit ahead of many of those who were selected here.

Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park and Ireland's Nick Timoney in action. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

It was very unfortunate that Robbie Henshaw had to leave the field after just five minutes because we really need to see how effective his partnership with Stuart McCloskey might just be.

They are ball carriers rather than play-makers and maybe they were paired up because this game was against the very physical Fijians, but opportunities before the World Cup squad is announced will be few and far between from here.

DEBATE

The debate as to whether or not Joey Carbery is the best option to replace Johnny Sexton rumbles on. While he did very little wrong during his time on the field, he also did nothing that would have you sitting up and proclaiming that this guy is a brilliant player.

When you consider just how reliant Ireland were on O’Gara and now Sexton, it’s a worry before a World Cup win-or-bust game.

The former Leinster man and current Munster fly-half was removed from the field after he was nearly decapitated by Fiji’s blindside flanker Albert Tuisue. Maybe you could argue that Tuisue was unsighted for a very brief moment before his shoulder made contact, but unless the sanctions are dramatically increased and this kind of tackle is completely eradicated, rugby union will continue to drop numbers at the grassroots level.

Of the forwards who stood out, I thought Ulster’s Kieran Treadwell played well and constantly made himself available to carry ball into some furious tacklers on the Fijian side.

Tadhg Beirne and Caelan Doris played their normal all-round game and Man of the Match Nick Timoney deserved this accolade because of the two tries he scored and amount of tackles he had to make.

Astonishingly, Australia who Ireland will play in their final game of this Autumn series next weekend, were beaten by Italy over the weekend however, I would imagine that the side that is picked to face Ireland will be a very different animal.

I think the 35-17 scoreline is a fair reflection on both sides’ performance during this game, but I can also assure you that if either side have any aspirations of making the last four of next year’s World Cup, if they play like this, the closest they will get to a semi-final will be watching it from their front room.