Singleton's SuperValu Brunell don't have the firepower to trouble Liffey Celtics

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell 65

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtic 83

LIFFEY CELTIC had a comfortable win against the hosts Brunell in the MissQoute.ie Women’s Super League game at the Parochial Hall on Sunday afternoon.

The big difference in this game was that the visitors had two very effective Americans that hurt the Nellies and they had a very strong third quarter that really killed off the game.

Brunell went into this game again missing one of their American players Mary Dunn, who has been injured for the last few weeks and the club are waiting on the results of an MRI scan this week to see the extent of her knee injury.

The visitors Liffey Celtic opened the scoring with a basket inside the paint by their American player Brittney Thibeaux, but Edel Thornton for the Nellies responded with a slashing drive to the basket to tie the score 2-2.

Singleton's SuperValu Brunell team captain Edel Thornton gives team mates High Fives prior to their MissQuote.ie Womens Super League match against Liffey Celtics in the Parochial Hall recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

They then took the lead 9-5 with a long range three pointer by Kelly Sexton.

Thornton was playing a captain’s role in the early exchanges and when she nailed a step back three pointer Brunell led 14-7 after six minutes of play.

Liffey tighten up defensively to restrict the home sides outside scoring threat and with Thibeaux hurting them inside they led 16-9, forcing Brunell coach Liam Culloty into an instant timeout.

The home side who had the smaller lineup struggled on their own boards and Thibeaux and Aine O’Connor punished them with offensive rebounds, and several put backs to lead 20-16 at the end of the first period.

The visitors made a better start to the second period and increased their lead to 24-16 with baskets from their other American player Justice Coleman.

Danielle O’Leary and Thornton then nailed two shots from beyond the arc to reduce the deficit 30-24, however, Coleman answered with a similar effort for Celtic’s to lead 40-26 after 16 minutes of play.

Brunell’s woes continued defensively as they really struggled to contain the visitors Americans, but to give them credit they played for large periods with no American players themselves with young players Lauryn Holman and Kelly Sexton giving good account of themselves hustling for every loose ball.

Celtic’s Irish Senior International Sorcha Tiernan increased their lead with a stunning drive to the basket to lead 44-28, but Kelly Sexton gave the Nellies a lifeline when she finished the quarter with a big three pointer and a fast breakaway basket to trail 44-33.

Singleton's SuperValu Brunell team coach Liam Culloty giving a few words of encouragement to his team prior to their MissQuote.ie Womens Super League match against Liffey Celtics in the Parochial Hall recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Both sides traded baskets straight from the restart and to be fair the Brunell players were fighting for their lives defensively.

Thornton who has been the Nellies star player in the last few weeks, was getting very close attention from the visitor's players defensively, but still found her way to score adding a bucket and a pair of foul shots to trail 48-37 midway through the period.

Celtic’s then hit a purple patch with Colman and Ciara Bracken adding a total of ten points to lead 57-36 to force Colloty into another timeout.

To be fair to the young home side it’s easy to criticise them based on this performance, but I’m not going to do this today, however, this day was coming, when your Irish players are your best performers since the start of the season it’s easy to come up with a game plan to restrict them on both sides of the floor.

The visitors kept the pressure on the Nellies for the remainder of the quarter adding baskets from Bracken and Aine O’Connor to take a convincing 72-39 lead into the fourth period.

In the final the quarter the home side battled hard to reduce the deficit led by Thornton and Kelly Sexton, but the damage was done in the third quarter.

Top scorers for Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell: E Thornton 34, K Sexton 12.

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtic’s: J Colman 23, B Thibeaux 18.

SINGLETON'S SUPERVALU BRUNELL: O Dupuy, E Thornton, D O’Leary, A Braham, M Finnegan, A Macheta, L Homan, R Sexton, R Lynch, L Cretan-Hickey, K Walshe, K Sexton, M Roberts, E Payton, M Dunn.

LEIXLIP AMENITIES LIFFEY CELTICS: Ailbhe O’Connor, M Howe, Aine O’Connor, S Tiernan, C Bracken, K Walsh, N Fallon, G Munnelly, C Boyce, S Curran, K O’Flaherty, C Gillian, B Thibeaux, J Coleman.

Referees: T Dumphy (Dublin), S Shaughnessy (Tipperary).