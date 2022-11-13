The Address UCC Glanmire prove too good for local rivals Fr Mathew's in women's SuperLeague tie

The Address UCC Glanmire 84

i3PTFr Mathew’s 70

THE Address UCC Glanmire returned to winning ways on Sunday in the Women’s Super League when comfortably overcoming Cork rivals i3PTFr Mathew’s before a capacity attendance at the Mardyke Arena.

Not a vintage Glanmire performance but they seldom looked in trouble against a Fr Mathew’s side that huffed and puffed for long periods.

After getting eliminated from the National Cup Glanmire needed inspiration and for coach Mark Scannell getting the right result was crucial.

Scannell said: “It was tough losing in the cup, and we needed a performance today to get our season back on track.”

Despite many pundits expecting Glanmire to repeat their Grand Slam feat of last season coach Scannell was emphatic that this is all about getting back on track.

“We were good at times and not so good particularly in the second half, but the truth is there are no easy games in this league, and you have to play hard to win.”

The visitors set up a pressing defence from the tip-off but they were punished with an early Brittany Byrd basket.

The Address UCC Glanmire coaches Mark Scannell and Ronan O'Sullivan react to the play against i3PT Fr. Mathews.

Byrd looked lively in the early exchanges as Glanmire raced into a 10-4 lead in the fourth minute.

Mathew’s Grainne Dwyer struggled in the offence court missing a number of easy tip-ins but Shannon Brady looked a handful with three impressive baskets.

After a slow start Mathew’s began finding their shooting range and when American Sydney Camaleria and Amy Murphy nailed baskets in the eight minute the deficit was reduced to four points.

Consecutive Aine McKenna three pointers helped give Glanmire a 12 lead 24-12 entering the second quarter as they finished the opening period in style.

Amy Murphy and Annaliese Murphy traded three pointers on the restart as the game continued to be played at a ferocious pace.

The outside shooting of Glanmire posed Mathew’s all sorts of problems and midway through the quarter with Annaliese Murphy simply on another level outside the paint.

The visitors were certainly struggling at both ends of the court and with 3.13 remaining to the interval they trailed 41-25.

Mia Furlong, The Address UCC Glanmire defends against Lilla Szucs, i3PT Fr. Mathews

In the closing minutes Glanmire piled on the pressure with a full court press but with Dwyer continuing to miss easy tips the Model Farm Road outfit looked in dire straits approaching the interval.

In the closing minutes the overall play from both sides got scrappier but Mathew’s finished with Amy Corkery drained a magnificent three pointer that reduced the deficit to 16 points at the break 48-32.

Looking at the first half Glanmire looked head and shoulders over their opponents and although coach Mark Scannell didn’t look a happy camper his side looked home and hosed such was their dominance in the opening half.

On the restart Byrd did what she does best when draining a brace of free throws, but Mathew’s looked more energetic in the opening minutes and reduced the deficit to 13 points in the 23rd minute following a Dwyer basket and bonus.

Better defence from the visitors seemed to upset Glanmire’s rhythm and with four minutes remaining in this period the deficit was reduced to 12 points.

Lesley Ann Wilkinson the former Glanmire player made a decent impact when introduced nailing six points as suddenly the home team looked on the ropes finding scoring a near impossibility.

In the closing minutes Glanmire produced a stunning move that concluded with Claire O’Sullivan getting a basket and bonus.

O’Sullivan returning from maternity leave this season is gradually getting up to speed and her display in this game was encouraging.

After upping the ante Glanmire looked in control as the fourth quarter loomed leading 66-47.

Grainne Dwyer, i3PT Fr. Mathews with possession Pic: Larry Cummins

Fr Mathew’s to their credit did battle coming down the stretch but in truth they were always chasing the game with Glanmire securing the bragging rights in a canter.

Scorers for The Address UCC Glanmire: B Byrd 28, A Murphy 17, C O’Sullivan 11.

Fr Mathew’s: S Candeleria 16, G Dwyer 14, S Brady 14.

The Address UCC Glanmire: A McKenna, B Byrd, C O’Sullivan, A Murphy, M Furlong, A Furlong, L Scannell, S O’Reilly, S O’Shea, K Rasheed, C O’Driscoll, A Dooley.

i3PTFr Mathew’s: A Corkery, R Bowdren, L A Wilkinson, A Murphy, Abby Murphy, G Dwyer, A Price, L Szucs, M Humphreys, B Olukayode, S Candelaria, A Lynch, S Brady.

Referees: P J Coughlan (Cork), R Cosgrove (Limerick).