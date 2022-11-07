Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 08:16

Emporium Cork Basketball must regroup after losing a brilliant battle with NUIG Maree

Galway side, led by Jarett Haines and Joe Junior's 57 points, left Ballincollig with a vital Super League victory
Emporium Cork Basketball must regroup after losing a brilliant battle with NUIG Maree

Emporium Cork Basketball's Jose Jimenez gets past NUIG Maree's Rodrigo Gomez. Picture Denis Minihane.

Eamonn Murphy

Emporium Cork Basketball 90
NUIG Maree 100

EMPORIUM were outgunned by a very impressive NUIG Maree in a top-class Super League game at a packed Ballincollig Community School on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides had been beaten just once beforehand and the clash of two of the Southern Conference's form sides lived up to its billing from tip-off. Ultimately, Maree had a slightly better scoring spread, more size and rebounding in the paint thanks to the towering Zvonimir Cutuk and Rodrigo Gomez, and the game's most mercurial player in American guard Jarett Haines. 

Emporium Cork Basketball players Ronan O'Sullivan and Ciaran O'Sullivan trying to block NUIG Maree's Jarett Haines in the Men's Super League at Ballincollig CS. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Emporium Cork Basketball players Ronan O'Sullivan and Ciaran O'Sullivan trying to block NUIG Maree's Jarett Haines in the Men's Super League at Ballincollig CS. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Haines was able to dictate the tempo with his nimble footwork and vision while also tallying 30 points; Joe Junior Mvuezolo knocked down some big shots when it mattered and had 27. 

Homegrown Eoin Rockall was a calm presence across a fiery second half as the visitors forged in front, after a tight opening 20 minutes with the teams level 44-44.

Jose Jimenez Gonzales was the Village's primary scoring threat with 28 points, 14 in each half, but American John Dawson saw his second-half minutes restricted due to foul trouble, though he still finished with 21. Player-coach Ciarán O'Sullivan nailed three three-pointers, as did Kealan Cairns, and Adrian O'Sullivan was Emporium's leading light in the third quarter when the hosts lost their way.

The first quarter was terrific with the hosts 27-24 ahead thanks to five points in the closing 30 seconds with Spanish pair Jimenez and Pau Cami Galera combining brilliantly. Only five fouls were called in that opening 10 minutes and the pace was frenetic but the quality didn't suffer, the ball movement and finishing as good as it gets.

Ballincollig will look back at the second quarter with regret as they didn't get to the free throw line once while the Galway outfit had 11 shots from the stripe, collecting eight points. While they might not have agreed with some of the referee's calls, they weren't driving to the rim as much as their opponents either.

Still, at 44 apiece, it was there to be won. The game continued to enthrall, aided by the raucous atmosphere, and a classy Adrian O'Sullivan 'and-one' lay-up followed by a crisp jumper left Collig just two down, 64-62, before NUIG went on a third-quarter run. Haines, Junior and Gomez made the key plays to give the visitors an eight-point lead.

The hosts could never trim the gap to less than six in the fourth quarter and must regroup. They are now 4-2 and Maree 5-1 and both teams have National Cup quarter-finals to look forward to as well before Christmas.

Top scorers for Emporium: Jose Jimenez Gonzales 28, John Dawson 21, Adrian O'Sullivan 14, Ciarán O'Sullivan 11, Keelan Cairns 9, Dylan Corkery 4.

Maree: Jarett Haines 30, Joe Junior Mvuezolo 27, Rodrigo Gomez 22, Zvonimir Cutuk 11, Eoin Rockall 4.

Referees: Ger Daly, Mohammed Alkurdi, Stephen O'Shaughnessy.

More in this section

Waterford v Cork - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 Patrick Horgan gearing up for Cork hurling return in 2023
Sheffield United v Rotherham United - Sky Bet Championship - Bramall Lane Four Cork players feature in Stephen Kenny's Ireland squad
Huddersfield Town v Wigan Athletic - Sky Bet Championship The Longshot: Souness sourness on McClean stance
cork basketball
<p>Wayne Sherlock battling Ballygunner. He is the only player from the modern era to make it through in The Battle of the Bridge poll. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Final four: Big names eliminated in quest to pick the best Cork city hurler since 1972

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more