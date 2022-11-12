Dick Barrett Shield returns as part of centenary commemoration events

After an absence of a number of years, the Dick Barrett Shield competition is returning this season, starting today.

It is part of an extensive programme of events this month and next to mark the centenary commemoration of Dick Barrett, a prominent Irish Republican Army volunteer who fought in the War of Independence and on the Anti-Treaty side in the Irish Civil War, commences in West Cork this week.

The shield has not been played for some time and at one stage it was not sure where it was. But a call went out across the GAA in Cork to see did anyone know where it was, and it was located in East Cork and taken back under the care of a Rebel Óg sub-committee who have organised this year’s U16 hurling competition.

Games will start today and the final will take place on Sunday, December 4, at St Oliver Plunkett’s Ground, Ahiohill, the birthplace of Dick Barrett.

The games will take under the general rules of hurling but the organisers have made a few important alterations.

Goalkeepers are allowed to handle the sliothar either from the air or by lifting it on his hurley into his hand prior to clearing his lines.

Outfield players are not permitted to lift the sliothar from the ground into their hand for delivery. They can either clear the sliothar by striking it on the ground or by lifting and striking it from the hurley.

One exception to this is where a sliothar is coming in mid-air a player can catch the sliothar but had to deliver it immediately from the hurley. If on catching the sliothar and then putting it on his hurley the player has to strike the sliothar off the hurley without catching it again.

At the conclusion of Group Stages/Deciding group placings:

Two points are awarded for a win, one point for a draw.

In the event of teams finishing level on points, placings will be decided as follows:

Where two teams are level on points: The winner of the head-to-head game will be deemed to be placed higher.

If the head-to-head game ends in a draw, placings will be determined in the same manner as outlined for three or more teams below.

In the event of three or more teams being level on points, placings will be determined using the following:

The team with the lowest overall points conceded (goals not included).

In the event of teams having identical scores conceded, then the team that scored the most overall points (goals not included) will be placed higher.

In the event of teams still being deadlocked, the teams with the highest overall score (goals included) will determine placings.

If teams are still not separated, the lowest overall score conceded (goals included) will determine the winner.

Fixtures today Group A at Bishopstown: 1.30pm Courcey Rovers v Sam Maguires. 2.15pm Sam Maguires v Ballinhassig. 3pm Ballinhassig v Courcey Rovers.

Tomorrow Group B at Bishopstown: 4pm Carrigaline v Owen Gaels. 4.45pm Carrigaline v Bishopstown. 5.30pm Bishopstown v Owen Gaels.

All games are 15 minutes aside with 6 minutes intervals. The co-operation of all clubs in being on time for their games is appreciated.

Sunday, November 27 semi-finals (round robin competition) at Bishopstown: Group 1 winner v Gr. 2 runner-up. Gr. 2 winner v Gr. 1 runner-up. Gr. 1 winner v Gr. 1 runner-up. Gr. 2 winner v Gr 2 runner-up. Gr. 2 winner v Gr. 2 runner-up. Gr. 1 winner v Gr. 2 winner.

Times for this segment are to be finalised.