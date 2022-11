SATURDAY, Munster Club quarter-final: Nemo Rangers v Clonmel Commercials, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 7.15pm.

THE dominant forces in Cork and Tipperary collide for the third time in recent years as they begin the search for provincial glory in front of the television cameras. At stake is a place in the semi-final against the Limerick champions Newcastle West on Sunday two weeks with Nemo travelling Shannon-side if they win.

The other quarter-final is between Clare champions Eire Óg, Ennis, who are at home to the Waterford standard-bearers The Nire at Cusack Park on Sunday at 1.15pm. Awaiting the outcome here are the Kerry representatives Kerins O’Rahillys in the other semi-final also on Sunday fortnight.

If Éire Óg are victorious they’ll head to the Kingdom while The Nire will be at home if they’re successful. The final is on Saturday night, December 10 at 7.30. Nemo and Clonmel have a nice rivalry with one win apiece in finals. Commercials shocked the Cork champions in the 2015 final in Mallow, Michael Quinlivan snatching a winning goal 30 seconds from the end of injury time in a famous 1-7 to 0-9 success.

It ended a 46-year wait for the Munster title and there are many familiar faces in opposition once more.

Nemo can call on the likes of keeper Micheál Aodh Martin, Kevin Fulignati, Alan O’Donovan, Paul Kerrigan, captain seven years ago, Barry O’Driscoll and Conor Horgan while Luke Connolly, Ciaran Dalton and Jack Horgan were summoned from the bench.

The Tipperary club have a sprinkling too, such as Jamie Peters and Kevin Fahey in defence, Aldo Matassa and Quinlivan at midfield and Jack Kennedy and Jason Lonergan up front. The sides clashed again in the 2019 edition at Fraher Field in Dungarvan and on this occasion, Nemo avenged the shock defeat with a commanding performance in a 0-15 to 0-6 victory with Connolly scoring 0-7 and Mark Cronin 0-3.

Nemo captain Barry O'Driscoll leaves the field with manager Paul O'Donovan following the 2019 win over Clonmel Commercials. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Six others also got on the score sheet. From the starting 15, Aidan O’Reilly, Alan Cronin, James McDermott and Colin O’Brien have moved on for various reasons with Kieran Histon, Ciaran McCartan and Barry Cripps starting while Jack Horgan has switched from wing-back to wing-forward. Clonmel also have a large chunk of survivors, like the Kennedys, Seamus, Jack, Colman and Conal, Tadhg Condon.

Commercials claimed their 20th Tipperary title following a routine 1-10 to 1-2 win over first-time finalists Upperchurch-Drombane, firing 1-8 without reply in a powerful 12-minute burst in the opening half.

Wing-back Padraic Looram grabbed the goal and while Commercials scored just twice on the resumption, they were in control, particularly after keeper Michael O’Reilly saved a penalty. Eight of the Clonmel side were winning a club record sixth county senior title. Nemo’s stunning victory over St Finbarr’s stripped them of their Cork and Munster titles and they’re now in pursuit of provincial honours.