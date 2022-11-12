Christy O'Connor on Nemo Rangers' incredible 100 years of making history

FOR Nemo Rangers, 2022 was always going to be a year of more than just one anniversary: 100 years since they were founded; 50 years since they won their first senior football championship.

Yet in their minds, there was only ever going to be one way to really celebrate those anniversaries — win another county title.

Two weeks ago, Nemo did just that, securing a 23rd title in 50 years, an incredible strike rate for a club that, for so long before they won their first title were deemed to be underdogs, a small operation in the shadow of their illustrious and richly decorated city neighbours.

Once Nemo established their tradition though, they effectively became the tradition in Cork club football — the side everyone had to beat if they were to win the Andy Scannell Cup.

Recently in the Rochestown Park Hotel, Nemo held a gala dinner to celebrate their centenary. Originally supposed to be held in March, putting it back to October was perfect timing with such excitement around the county final.

It’s been a special time for the club. Next Saturday, the ‘Centenary Events Diary’ will conclude at the Nemo complex in Trabeg for the launch of the club’s 400-page centenary history book The Nemo Rangers Story — A Century of Glory.

By that stage though, Nemo will hope to be firmly on their way to writing another glorious chapter in their history, and en route towards securing another Munster club title.

Read More Nemo's successful century honoured in new tome

Their record in the province is incredible — 17 wins from 22 championship campaigns. Nemo normally don’t lose in Munster, but anytime they did in the past, it was considered a shock, no matter who they played.

The biggest shock of all was their defeat to Limerick’s Drom-Broadford in 2008. It was just Nemo’s third defeat in the province, but that was a hardened Drom-Broadford outfit that went on to win that Munster title.

Yet, that was a semi-final and, for years, there was almost an unwritten rule that Nemo didn’t lose Munster finals. Prior to 2015, their only defeat at that stage of the competition came in the 1977 final, when they were beaten by a Thomond College team of All-Stars. And Nemo responded to that defeat by going on to win three of the next six All-Ireland club titles.

They went into that 2015 Munster final as favourites but they lost the game in the most dramatic fashion imaginable when Michael Quinlivan secured a historic victory for Clonmel Commercials from a goal with effectively the last kick.

That Clonmel side went on to prove just how good they were. They led Ballyboden St Enda’s by three points with five minutes remaining in the All-Ireland club semi-final the following February, but Ballyboden summoned the resolve to hit three late points and take the match to extra-time. And four weeks later, Ballyboden went on to easily defeat Castlebar Mitchels in the All-Ireland final.

SUCKER PUNCH

That defeat hit Nemo hard. Tomás O Sé said afterwards that he had “never been sucker-punched as hard” in a game. A few seasons later, Paul Kerrigan said that “it probably took me two years to get over that Clonmel defeat”.

Nemo returned to win Cork — and Munster — in 2017, before reaching another All-Ireland final, which they lost to Corofin. When Nemo came back to win Cork again in 2019, they entered that Munster campaign with revenge on their minds — because they knew that they were probably going to meet Commercials again.

They never got that opportunity in 2017 because Clonmel narrowly lost the semi-final to Dr Croke’s. They finally got their opportunity for atonement in the 2019 final but Nemo had already stated their intent towards Commercials four months beforehand in a challenge game in Clonmel.

Paul Kerrigan of Nemo Rangers scoring against Clonmel Commercials in 2019. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

On the 2019 August Bank Holiday Monday, Nemo showed up with a full deck, including Kerrigan, Micheál Martin, Stephen Cronin, and Luke Connolly, all four of whom had started for Cork in their final Super 8s game against Roscommon just 24 hours earlier. Mark Cronin, who had scored 1-3 for the Cork U20s in their All-Ireland final win over Dublin just two days earlier, was also there.

Nemo hammered Clonmel that afternoon, while they beat them well four months later in the Munster final on a scoreline of 0-15 to 0-6. The pain of that 2015 final was clearly evident that day but, that hurt ran so deep that Nemo get another chance now for more payback when they meet Clonmel in this evening’s Munster quarter-final.

Nemo’s record in the province is so brilliant that remembering defeats is easy — because they have been so rare.

But that 2015 loss left such a laceration on their flesh that Nemo can still recall the pain as easily as it would be for them to run their finger along the line of a scar.

More importantly, it’s also another chance for Nemo to extend their glorious record in Munster, which has always been a huge goal for the club whenever they win Cork.

Confidence will be higher than ever after the manner of the performance, and victory, in the county final. Nemo won’t be looking any further than tonight.

They’ll want to take care of business again, but while Nemo did play their first three games in Munster — against Stradbally, Kenmare, and Doonbeg — between March and April 1973, they’ll want to keep winning to ensure that the 2022-23 season is a season of more than just one anniversary.