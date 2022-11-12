David Corkery on rugby: Ireland must give talented Fijians respect they deserve

GOING on current form and a previous win-to-loss ratio of played four and won four, you would easily be forgiven for assuming that no matter what team Andy Farrell puts forward for this game against Fiji, the score will reflect a sizeable loss for the flamboyant and sometimes outrageous south sea islanders.

Believe it or not, the diminutive country of Fiji which is made up of 300 little islands has just under 600 rugby clubs in comparison to Ireland’s 221, but don’t be fooled by these figures because that’s where the flying Fijians' advantage comes to a dramatic stop.

Not everything in life comes down to numbers however, when you consider that Ireland has 150,000 registered players and Fiji has just one-quarter of that figure, you can see why they lose more games than they win.

Just like GAA in Ireland, Rugby in Fiji is a kind of religion and when their national side is playing, everything else is put on hold.

The 15-man version of the game ranks a very poor second to the sevens variety of the sport and this is where Fiji steer most of their efforts and finances but, believe me when I say, if Ireland think they are in for an easy day in the office, they are sadly mistaking.

I have no doubt that Ireland will win this game by a respectable scoreline however, they will be made work for every single point they score and the last thing they want to do is turn this game into any kind of an arm-wrestle.

I’d be pretty sure that if you are reading this article, you would have seen the kind of magic that the Fijians produce when they are in a sevens environment.

On a one-on-one basis, the Fijians have the ability to outpace nearly everyone they come up against and because of the lean and fast twitch DNA that God decided to bestow upon them, they also have the ability to run over you if they think it’s an easier option.

FALL DOWN

The aspect of the game where the islanders normally fall down is in their set pieces and you can be sure that the likes of Cian Healy and Finlay Bealham will be targeting them every time there is a scrum signalled by the man with the whistle.

It is very possible that Farrell and his coaching team will have named a very different side to the one that played in the brutally confrontational game against South Africa last week and anyone who starts will want to show the Irish coaching ticket, that they are equally capable of playing at the same kind of intensity that was on display last week.

The other issue that normally surfaces when any of the South Sea Island teams play is their inability to keep their tackles on the legal side of the law.

In complete contrast to the very gentle, caring and religious mannerisms that all the islanders illustrate off the field, they have an incredible predisposition to give away a blasphemous number of penalties for their tackle techniques.

Or to phrase it slightly differently, if they get their timing wrong or they fail to control their patriotic enthusiasm, their tackle recipients normally end up hurting in places they never hurt before or, they end up waking up in a room with bright lights and with a doctor asking them what day it is and, do they know where they are.

Last week this Fijian team played and lost against a good Scotland side in Edinburgh 28-12. However, they played with a kind of style that is normally absent when they play the 15-a-side game.

As expected, their set pieces creaked and moaned but, their support play was so much better than normal, and their continuity showed massive signs of progress.

In defence, their commitment was unquestionable, but they struggled when the Scots managed to string a few very quick phases of play together and Ireland's attack coach Mike Catt will have noted this.

As stated already, this game will offer the Irish management a great opportunity to see how their fringe players can perform in a test match arena.

The one player who really needs to step forward and prove he is worthy is Munster’s Joey Carbery. Carbery has long been lauded as Johnny Sexton's successor, but personally, I just can’t see it.

When you wear the number 10 jersey, you must demonstrate a kind of arrogance that your opponents respect to the point where they focus too much on what you do. At the same time, you must have the charisma to frighten your own players to the point where they are petrified of not adhering to your instructions and commands.

It’s a balancing act that very few can master and from what I can see, Carberry has neither of these traits.

Ireland’s discipline, ability to dominate in the set pieces and their winning mentality will see them over the line in this test.