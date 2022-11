EMPORIUM Cork Basketball welcome NUIG Maree to the Ballincollig Community School tomorrow for a crucial clash in the Men’s Super League (4pm).

The Ballincollig side eased into the quarter-final of the Pat Duffy National Cup last weekend when demolishing Moycullen.

The Ballincollig coach Ciaran O’Sullivan will be pleased with the form of Spanish ace Jose Jimenez Gonzalez who consistently hits double figures.

Ballincollig’s other Spanish ace, Pau Cami Galera, contributed 15 points and plays with consistency and passion.

American John Dawson came to Ireland with a good pedigree and no doubt will improve as the season matures.

Ballincollig have quality Irish players in Ciaran and Adrian O’Sullivan, Dylan Corkery, Keelan Cairns, and Ronan O’Sullivan and this could be crucial when silverware is being handed out.

Maree will come to town having lost only once this season and last weekend they booked their place in the quarter-final of the Pat Duffy National Cup following a 91-81 win over Killorglin.

Like many sides, they rely heavily on their professional players and in Joe-Junior Mvuezolo, Jarett Haines, Malik Thiam, Rodrigo Gomez, Zach Light, and Zvonimir Cutuk they have an impressive sextet.

Eoin Rockall underachieved against UCC Demons in his last visit to Cork, but the brother-in-law of the Ballincollig head coach Ciaran O’Sullivan is capable of turning a game with his shooting.

Not a game for the faint-hearted, but Ballincollig are a different beast on their home court and may well grind out a famous win.

Verdict: Emporium Cork Basketball.

Energywise Neptune Ireland are also involved in a big Men’s Super League clash when they entertain Dublin side Eanna at the Neptune Stadium (6.30pm).

Energywise Ireland Neptune's Cian Heaphy in a battle with UCC Demons' Tala Fam Thiam. Picture: David Keane.

These sides will meet again at the same venue on December 3 in the National Cup quarter-final, but this is all about securing points in this cross-conference clash.

Nil Sabata’s performance against UCC Demons last weekend was a sight to behold when the Catalonian produced a stunning 37 points.

To be fair, Neptune were not at their best for long periods, and without top- class displays from Sabata and Jordan Blount, they could have been in trouble.

Bosman Xavier Arriaga is still side-lined with injury as Neptune’s strength in depth is questionable.

It will be a nostalgic evening for former Neptune star Sean Jenkins who, after a few years playing Division 1 college ball in the States, is now strutting his skills in the capital with Eanna.

Jenkins chipped in with 14 points in their cup win over Tralee Warriors, but they also have quality players in Joshua Wilson, Romonn Nelson, and Marko Tomic.

DBS Eanna's Sean Jenkins. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

Neil Lynch has come into form in recent weeks, but looking at the big picture, Eanna don’t possess the quality that their opponents possess.

Another near full house at the Neptune Stadium should be good enough to see the home side see off their Dublin opponents.

Verdict: Energywise Ireland Neptune.

UCC Demons are also in action on Sunday when they host Flexachem Killorglin at the Mardyke Arena (3.30pm).

Demons underachieved against Neptune in the cup game but still had every chance to win. The performances of professional duo Jeremiah Moore and Kingsley Nwagboso have been well documented and they will need to step up in this game.

It will be a big boost for Demons if Hannigan twins Scott and James build on their impressive displays against Neptune.

Hopefully, coach Danny O’Mahony has pinpointed the negatives from the Neptune defeat and secure the points against a Killorglin side that relies heavily on their American and European brigade.

Verdict: UCC Demons.