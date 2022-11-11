Cork Basketball: Address UCC Glanmire hope to bounce back against Fr Mathew’s

Another Cork derby on Sunday with The Address UCC Glanmire hosting Fr Mathew’s at the Mardyke Arena (1.30pm).

The Glanmire coach Mark Scannell was disappointed with his team's defeat to Trinity Meteors in the National Cup last weekend but now his attention is solely on retaining their Super League title.

“Look, its very simple players underachieved but it wasn’t for the want of trying, and in the end we were toppled by a better side on the day.”

The Glanmire boss knows that Fr Mathew’s have players capable of hurting them and has planned accordingly for a difficult assignment.

Scannell added: “The Cup chapter is now closed and we have to get on with our league programme, and yes I do believe we will be challenging for honours at the end of the season.”

Mark Scannell.

Looking at Glanmire against Trinity last week they lacked scoring power among their Irish players.

For Glanmire to be treated as serious championship contenders they will need to find their scoring touch as out of the eight Irish players that played against Meteors all they could muster up was a mere 20 points.

Brittany Byrd who has been a scoring sensation this season, didn’t put in her best performance against Trinity Meteors but still managed 25 points, with her fellow American Khiarica Rasheed chipping in with 16.

The loss of Casey Grace this season has been noticeable as suddenly Glanmire look a small team and have looked vulnerable in that department in this campaign.

Fr Mathew’s have had a poor start to the season, losing three of their opening five games, and will need a big performance to get a win at this venue.

Defence has been a major problem for Mathew’s particularly in transition, and against a player with the scoring skills of Byrd they will need to be at it over four quarters.

Shannon Brady was once a serious post player but her form has dipped considerably in recent campaigns.

In the last league game against a young and inexperienced NUIG Mystics side all Brady could muster up was 12 points in 29 minutes of action.

Grainne Dwyer was once a dominating player in the Women’s Super League, but now a veteran she has lost some of her pace although still a handful for many defences.

It would be foolish to write off Dwyer, but Mathew’s second American Sydney Candeleria will need to be at her sharpest in defence.

When these sides clash there is always a good edge to the game but for me Glanmire have the artillery to bounce back.

Verdict: The Address UCC Glanmire.

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell will be looking to gain revenge for their cup defeat at Liffey Celtics when they entertain the Kildare side at the Parochial Hall on Sunday (2.45).

The injury to American Mary Dunn has hampered their progress, but if it’s going to be long term they need a replacement sooner than later or it could be a long winter for them.

Edel Thornton continues to lead by example and her 44-point contribution in the cup defeat is testament to that.

Liffey Celtics are not a good side and if Brunell had a full complement of players in the cup clash it might have been a different outcome.

It is not beyond Brunell to get a win from this game, but in my book professionals lead the way in this league and the visitors should secure the points.

Verdict: Liffey Celtics.