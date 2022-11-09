Business League round-up: Doolan’s Cow a cut above leaders Jay Bazz

Doolan’s Cow 6 Jay Bazz 0

THE meeting of champions Doolan’s Cow and runaway leaders Jay Bazz took centre stage at Mayfield Community School.

Doolan’s sat 14 points behind their opponents at the start of play but quickly got on top with a Jamie Murphy penalty in the sixth minute.

Murphy added a second 30 minutes later before the hosts’ dominance resulted with second-half goals from Aaron Hennessy (2), Dylan O’Donoghue, and James Cotter.

Marlboro Trust 1 Healy O’Connor Solicitors 1

Long-time rivals Marlboro Trust and Healy’s squared up for the first time in the league at Mayfield Community School.

After Steve Dwyer put Healy’s one up, Daniel del Blanco equalised for Trust who hit the post on three occasions in the course of the 90 minutes. At the other end, Marlboro veteran keeper Paudie Morris made a number of crucial saves to prevent the visitors coming away with all three points.

Brew Boys Utd 4 Absolute Contracting Inch Utd 0

Last season’s first division winners Brew Boys are beginning to establish themselves in the top flight after putting together two wins back to back wins for the first time. Brew dominated the opening half, with captain Gareth Fishlock outstanding in the centre of the park, and led 2-0 at the break courtesy of Fishlock and Trevor Hynes. Further goals from Fishlock and Matthew Quish extended United’s lead with the luckless Inch Utd being restricted to only two decent chances.

OBS 1 Martin Harvey Solicitors 3

Two teams enjoying contrasting fortune of late met in the afternoon kick-off at Crosshaven last Saturday. Despite going one up through Shane Creech, OBS slumped to a fourth consecutive league defeat. In truth, the hosts missed a gilt-edged chance to make it 2-0 before goals from Luke Magee and Dean Buckley, a brilliant header from a Magee cross, turned the contest on its head before half-time.

Any chance the hosts had of saving a point was dashed by Magee who coolly slotted under Dave Manley who was forced to deputise for the club’s three unavailable goalkeepers.

Alan O’Driscoll, Chris O’Connell, and Aaron Dineen shone for Harvey’s with Colm O’Brien, Andy McGarry, and Tadhg Shanahan the pick for OBS.

Fisherman’s Rest Valley Rangers 0 Satellite Taxis 2

Satellite made the long journey to Conna last Saturday and needed a goal in each half to seal the points against an improving Valley 11.

Jack O’Brien crossed for James Walsh to turn in the first before Eric Kennedy set up James Corcoran for the all-important decisive second. Goalkeeper Mike Holland and Ollie O’Sullivan impressed for the winners.

Sports Gear Direct First Division

Jason O’Neill Electrical 2 Arc Rovers 3

Two teams that have yet to lose met at Mayfield Park with the visitors winning to go top for the first time. Rovers got off to a blistering start by scoring twice inside the opening nine minutes through Jordan O’Sullivan and Dean Cummins before a Paudie Cotter penalty reduced the deficit in the 31st minute.

However, Cummins made it 3-1 from another spot-kick in the 59th minute only for Bernard Murphy to keep JONE in the hunt with a late second. Arc held out to maintain their 100% record in the division.

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 1 Longboats 7

Longboats moved up to second in the table after Liam Cashman (4) and Neil O’Connell (3) registered the goals at the Regional Park.

Co Council 3 HBC Redemption Rovers 1

After Kieran O’Regan put Council one up in the first half, further goals from Colin Galvin and Jason Condon extended the lead.

David Goldsmith popped up with a late consolation for HBC. Yousuf al Maawali and Richie Murphy were in fine form for the winners.

Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town 0 Trend Micro 3

Trend leapfrogged Carrigaline Town and The Glue Passage to climb to sixth after second-half goals by debutant Guilerme Bettancourt (2) and Agustin Drocco secured all three points.

Curry House Hungry Tigers 2 Suro Cars 8

Suro picked up a welcome win by putting eight past Curry House. Ian Manning scored five with Fintan Cadagan (2), Ken O’Connor, and Lee McCarthy also among the goals. Cherno Bidaga and Howard Murphy replied for the home team.

Telus International 1 SCS Crookstown Utd 10

Crookstown’s winning streak continues to gather momentum after goals from Martin O’Sullivan (5), James Kelleher (3), Dylan Browne, and David O’Halloran confirmed their biggest win to date.

The Glue Pot Passage 0 Andy Sull’s Hair 1

Alan O’Riordan kept Andy Sull’s in touch at the top with the games only goal.

FAI Junior Cup

UCC Utd 3 Corkbeg 8

UCC were up against in-form AUL Premier Division leaders Corkbeg and despite Adam Lannon (2) and Gokhan Dumlupinar getting among the goals, the visitors’ superior firepower up front was rewarded with goals from Alan Hogan (3), Shane Bennett, and Jordan Tynan, two apiece, and Jamie O’Hanlon.