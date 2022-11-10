Patrick Horgan gearing up for Cork hurling return in 2023

CORK'S all-time top-scorer Patrick Horgan is planning to pull on the red geansaí again next season.

The 34-year-old former Cork captain suffered a knee injury before Glen Rovers lost this season's Premier Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final to Imokilly but intends to answer new manager Pat Ryan's call for 2023.

Horgan was in Thurles on Thursday night for the launch of Pádraic Maher's autobiography and as reported by the Irish Examiner is back in the gym with a view to hurling at inter-county level again next season.

Despite overtaking Henry Shefflin and Joe Canning as hurling's leading scorer this year, he lost his starting role in the qualifiers. He was brought off the bench in the win over Antrim and quarter-final defeat to Galway but reminded everyone of his class with a brilliant point from play at Semple Stadium.

Before his injury, Horgan had landed 1-33 in three round-robin games for the Glen, having also shot the lights out in 2021 when the Blackpool side were beaten by Midleton in the county final.