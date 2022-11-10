Picture gallery: Munster and South Africa deliver night to remember at packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Munster 28 South Africa A 14

MUNSTER completed the full house of victories over the three big southern hemisphere rugby nations with a thrilling and thoroughly deserved victory over South Africa A in the historic first rugby match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday evening.

Munster could not have had a better start when they scored the opening try of the game, in just the third minute when local winger Shane Daly ran in a wonderful try in the right corner after wonderful handling in the build up in midfield from Antoine Frisch and Mike Haley.

Munster's Jack O’Donoghue with mascots James O’Toole and Cillian Murphy. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

South Africa responded as expected, putting huge pressure on Munster, and they were rewarded when full-back Aphelele Fassi ran in a quality try in the right corner after a brilliant looping pass from out-half Johan Goosen had put him into acres of space.

South Africa, who started with 14 fully capped Springboks, were completely dominant at scrum time early on but despite this Munster got their hands on the ball to put serious pressure on South Africa in their 22, and they scored another brilliant try when Ben Healy sent a huge looping pass half the width of the pitch, which was collected by former Blackrock GAA man Simon Zebo to score at the Blackrock End in the 29th minute.

The huge home crowd, who constituted the biggest ever audience for a rugby match on Munster soil, were thrilled by Munster’s start, and it got even better in the 38th minute when Munster rejected a kick at the posts to go for the corner and their maul obliterated the Springbok pack at the resultant lineout, with hooker Diarmuid Barron diving over for Munster’s third try.

Christine O'Brien, Alex Browne, Sarah, Michael and Grace Harrington at the Munster and South Africa game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

South Africa closed out the half with a succession of lineouts five metres from the Munster line but the home side held out, much to the delight of the baying crowd, to ensure Munster led 21-7 at half time.

A South African backlash would have been feared on the resumption but the outstanding Munster scrumhalf Paddy Patterson had different ideas when he instigated an excellent attacking move in the 42nd minute with a wonderful snipe down the blindside left wing, before chipping ahead and regathering brilliantly. From the resultant passage of play, Munster worked it right and Ben Healy’s wonderful dink through was grounded by the diving Mike Haley for a scintillating Munster try.

It wasn’t all one-way traffic, with Suleiman Hartzenberg looking to have dived over in the 55th minute only to be denied by a brilliant try-saving tackle by former Nemo Rangers man Patrick Campbell, who just about forced his man into touch.

Christy Whitnell, Johnny Crowley, Keith Troy and Liam O'Reilly in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Loose head Liam O’Connor had only been on the pitch a few minutes when he was yellow carded in the 61st minute, in what was more a team yellow for persistent infringements, and from the resultant scrum South Africa drove over with Sikhumbuzo Notshe grounding the ball to score to give his side hope.

The South Africans kept punching at Munster with their typically one-dimensional, yet extremely physical style, but on such a historic night Munster were never going to be denied, and they were able to enjoy the last few minutes, safe in the knowledge that the South African scalp was firmly in the bag, as ‘The Fields of Athenry’ rang out around the home of Cork GAA.

Rory and Holly O'Reilly, Cloughduv, at the match. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Munster: Healy (4 cons), Daly, Zebo, Barron, Haley (1 try each).

South Africa: Goosen (1 con), Lombard (1 con), Fassi, Notshe (1 try each).

MUNSTER: Haley; Daly, Frisch, R Scannell, Zebo; Healy, Patterson; Wycherley, Barron, Salanoa; Edogbo, McDonald; O’Donoghue (c), Hodnett, Coombes.

Subs: Campbell for Zebo (54), O’Connor, N Scannell and Knox for Wycherley, Barron and Salanoa (56), Kendellen for Coombes (57), Wycherley for Hodnett (62), Hurley and Fekitoa for Edogbo and Frisch (63), Cronin for Patterson (73).

SOUTH AFRICA: Fassi; Hartzenberg, van Wyk, Hendricks, Las; Goosen, Jantjies; Mchunu, Dweba, du Toit (c); Jenkins, Nortje; Buthelezi, Louw, J du Preez.

Subs: Williams and D du Preez for Jantjies and Nortje (45), Venter for Dweba (50), Nortje for D du Preez (54), Matanzima and Notshe for Mchunu and Louw (56), Lombard for Goosen (60), Nohamba for Fassi (75).

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU)