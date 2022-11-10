Cork basketball community rally to support Garreth Blount's cancer battle

THE basketball community has raised over €67,000 for well-known northside player Garreth Blount just 15 hours after a campaign to help his cancer battle.

The 21-year-old, who was an underage star with Ballincollig, is the younger brother of Neptune ace Jordan and son of the late Gary, who coached and reffed until his passing in 2020.

The Blount family have a goal of €84,000 on their Go Fund Me and are closing in on that target. Having already undergone chemotherapy and surgery for oesophageal cancer, Garreth recently got the bad news that the disease had returned and urgently needs chemotherapy paired with immunotherapy, which will cost €84,000, to prolong his life.

Garreth, a classy player on the court, is also hugely popular off it, an extremely bubbly character and an excellent coach with young players. You can lend your support on this link.

On his Go Fund Me page the family detailed his situation:

"Garreth, a Cork, north side native grew up in Mayfield and the Glen his whole life. After entering the world with being dealt a bad hand, Garreth was born five months premature and spent an extensive amount of time in an incubator. Doctors told our mother that he wouldn’t make it through and we should leave it at that but we chose to fight, the same way he did and he went on to live and surpass all doctors' recommendations and expectations.

Garreth was an avid member of the basketball community in Cork, especially but all over the whole country.

"His infectious personality touched everybody wherever he went. Not only was he a great basketball player but he also committed himself to doing a lot of community work by coaching in local primary schools in Cork City, running mid-term and summer camps in less advantaged areas and volunteered in secondary and primary schools for many, many years before finally accepting a teaching position in Spain where this all then began.

At the Emmet Neville Memorial Tournament in Neptune Stadium 10 years ago: Ben Maguire, Garret Blount and Trevor Harrington. Picture: Larry Cummins

"Unfortunately, this past year when Garreth turned 21, a year after my father passed from cancer, Garreth was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer and his standard, quality of life deteriorated at an alarming rate. Garreth couldn’t eat solid foods for over a year and it was a massive struggle as he became very weak and lost a lot of weight. He then embarked upon the journey of chemotherapy and trumped it as we knew he would.

"He had surgery to remove the tumor and lymph nodes affected which was successful after a lot of complications post-surgery. We were assured that the doctor had gotten it all out but were warned if it were to come back, this type of cancer is very aggressive.

"Just coming up on three months post-op, Garreth got a scan and we received the news that it had re-appeared in his abdomen, pelvic area, lining of his lungs and a lot of his lymph nodes. This now puts Garreth in a situation of being terminally sick with this disease.

"Unfortunately surgery is not an option. The only option given to Garreth to prolong his life is chemotherapy paired with immunotherapy. Unfortunately, immunotherapy is privatized and not available to dispense to patients who desperately need it. The cost of each dose of this is €7,000 of which he needs 12 doses bringing it to €84,000.

"Without treatment, we have been informed that his life expectancy is three-four months. With it, past a year and as we know from Garreth’s early life, a year is not something he is going to accept and he will do everything to beat expectations once again."

https://www.gofundme.com/f/prolong-garreths-life