Corn Uí Mhuirí: Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh make it two wins from two

Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh 2-11

Hamilton High School 2-7

A strong finish by Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh all but secured a place in the knockout stages of the TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí (Munster PPS U19½AFC) as they overcame Bandon’s Hamilton High School in Bishopstown yesterday.

While the concession of two first-half goals by Seán Mac an tSaoi put the local side – benefiting from a late change of venue from Ballygarvan – four points behind by the 18th minute, they responded well to draw level by half-time, helped by a goal from a penalty by Adam O’Sullivan.

Then, having moved in front in the second half, Spioraid Naomh conceded three points on the trot between the 47th and 51st minutes as ‘Hammies’ – semi-finalists last year – moved into a 2-6 to 1-8 lead. However, the winners outscored their opponents by 1-3 to 0-1 for the remainder, sub Kieran McFadden making sure of the victory with a goal on the hour mark.

Having already beaten CBS High School Clonmel, any positive result in their final match, a city derby against Coláiste Chríost Rí in a fortnight, will guarantee top spot. There is a chance that the group will be up in the air after that intended last round of fixtures though as Críost Rí and Hamilton must play their postponed match on December 7.

Though the impressive Robert Quirke had the opening score for Spioraid Naomh, Hamilton had the lead as a delivery from Conor O’Sullivan was won by Micheál Maguire, who provided the pass for Mac an tSaoi to net. When Paul Kelly forced a turnover on 18, Maguire was again able to place the corner-forward for a goal and it was 2-0 to 0-2.

Spioraid Naomh came back well though, with centre-back Mark O’Brien and midfielder Tomás O’Keeffe strong. The score was 2-2 to 0-5 as half-time loomed when Quirke was fouled in the large rectangle and Cork minor hurler O’Sullivan rolled home his spot-kick.

An O’Sullivan free had the Bishopstown side in front on the restart, with Niall Kelly producing a superb effort in reply, but Spioraid Naomh looked to be more effective against the breeze.

A good run by Cork minor Darragh O’Donovan led to another O’Sullivan free and they were two ahead but back the Hammies came, with Mac an tSaoi and Olan Corcoran (two) on target to put them back in front.

Spioraid Naomh kept pushing, though. Quirke drew a good save from Josh Woods before O’Keeffe levelled and then O’Sullivan set up Quirke for the lead score before landing another fine free.

Corcoran pulled one back for Hammies but an equaliser remained out of reach and Cormac Dineen and O’Sullivan combined to create the clinching goal for McFadden at the death.

Scorers for Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh: A O’Sullivan 1-4 (1-0 penalty, 0-3f), R Quirke 0-3 (0-1f), K McFadden 1-0, T O’Keeffe, K Werner, K Murphy, M O’Connor 0-1 each.

Hamilton High School: S Mac an tSaoi 2-1, O Corcoran 0-4, N Kelly 0-2 (0-1f).

COLÁISTE AN SPIORAID NAOIMH: S Cronin (Bishopstown); D Byrne (Ballinora), J Byrne (Ballinora), C Dineen (Inniscarra); M O’Connor (Éire Óg), M O’Brien (Ballinora), K Murphy (Bishopstown); T O’Keeffe (St Finbarr’s), A Laverty (Ballinora); A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), O Foley (Bishopstown), D O’Donovan (Bishopstown); K Werner (Ballinora), G Holland (Bishopstown), R Quirke (Ballinora).

Subs: B Cahill (Bishopstown) for D Byrne (half-time), M Ahern (St Finbarr’s) for Werner, K McFadden (Bishopstown) for Holland (both 47), S Connolly (Inniscarra) for O’Connor (51).

HAMILTON HIGH SCHOOL: J Woods (Valley Rovers); S Ahern (Bandon), R O’Donovan (Valley Rovers), B Lordan (Valley Rovers); J Calnan (Bandon), A Deasy (Courcey Rovers), C O’Sullivan (Ahán Gaels); C Johnson (Valley Rovers), E Guinane (Valley Rovers); P Kelly (Newcestown), O Corcoran (Ahán Gaels), A Casey (Valley Rovers); S Mac an tSaoi (Valley Rovers), N Kelly (Newcestown), M Maguire (Castlehaven).

Subs: O McCarthy (Valley Rovers) for P Kelly (47), H O’Mahony (Bandon) for Mac an tSaoi (58), K Hannon (Bandon) for Casey (59).

Referee: M Harrington (Carrigaline).