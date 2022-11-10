David Corkery on Munster v South Africa: Hosts face a daunting task in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

If you had asked Rowntree two weeks ago would he like to play South Africa, I think he would have told you where you could shove that suggestion.
Rowntree’s priority now is to get Munster moving up the URC league table and assure the province of a European Cup spot.
If Munster are were to be relegated to the second tier of European rugby, not only would it be a catastrophe for the 16th man, it would also have a big impact on their finances.
Maybe the Boks are deploying scare tactics by naming their side that early in the week; whatever their reason, I can tell you that it will send shivers down the spine of Rowntree and his coaching ticket.