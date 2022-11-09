Louis Mulqueen hoping to leave league title as a parting gift to Blackrock

It’s a city derby in East Cork as Blackrock face Douglas in the final of Division 1 of the RedFM Hurling League in Carrigtwohill on Saturday (3pm), with Louis Mulqueen in charge of the Rockies for the final time.

The Clare native took the 2020 Co-op SuperStores Premier SHC winners to the final of this year’s championship but they lost to southside rivals St Finbarr’s last month. They will seek to bounce back against another city side but, whatever the outcome, it will be Mulqueen’s swansong as the travel from Ennis – where he is principal of Rice College – has proven too much to undertake for a second season.

“When Blackrock came to me in February, I said that I’d give it a year and see where we were after that,” he says.

“We’re in mid-November now and we’ve reached two finals, with the chance to still win one. They got to the county semi-final last year and improved on that this year – there’s a lot to build on.

“I’ve loved my time here. They’re a great club with huge history and tradition and I’ve seen that first-hand with the brilliant people I’ve met.

“I’ve been made to feel so welcome but the journeys took a huge toll – any night we were training, I was leaving straight after school and spending two hours on the road, two hours at the session and two hours coming back.

“I’d be falling in the door, straight to bed and up again to get into school for 7am. Over the course of nine and a half months, it was nearly 700 hours put in and that’s just not sustainable.

“It would be lovely to be leaving after winning the county championship but the Barrs were the better team in the final and I’ve nothing but congratulations for them. I've made great hurling friends and I feel that I'm leaving Blackrock in a good positive place and on good terms. It was a great adventure.

"I really enjoyed experiencing Cork hurling first hand and what I loved was how even the competition was – everybody believes they can beat everybody else and that makes for great excitement.

“There’s still silverware to be played for and I’m looking forward to Saturday. Douglas will be keen to win something too and it should be a good game.”

The regular section of the league was completed before the championships began in July. Blackrock and Douglas were both in Group A, with Douglas winning their first eight matches – the eighth against the Rockies – to secure qualification before their sole defeat, against Na Piarsaigh.

The Rockies finished level on 14 points with Fr O’Neills after seven wins and two draws, but victory against the Ballymacoda/Ladysbridge side gave them second place on a head-to-head tie-breaker.

Sarsfields topped Group B with Kanturk in second and it so happened that the two semi-final pairings – Sars-Blackrock and Douglas-Kanturk – were fixtures in the group stages of the championship.

Both games were doubled up, with Alan Connolly striking for a late goal as the Rockies beat Sars while Douglas were 2-24 to 1-10 winners against Kanturk, with Shane Kingston scoring 1-12.

With the two winners progressing to the knockout stages of the championship – and St Michael’s senior A football campaign also a factor in terms of dual-code Blackrock players – the scheduling of the final had to be delayed until those commitments were over.

Blackrock last won the Conroy Cup in 2019, when they beat Sars in the final to deny the Riverstown club a three-in-a-row while Douglas are seeking a maiden title.