Roco make it two wins from two in Corn Ui Mhuiri with impressive display

St Francis College Rochestown 4-14 Pres Milltown 0-7

ST FRANCIS College marched to the quarter-finals of the Corn Ui Mhuiri (Munster Post-Primary Schools SFC) with a resounding 19-point victory over Presentation Milltown on the 3G pitch in Banteer on Tuesday.

The Cork school followed up their opening round win over Pobalscoil Corcha Dhuibhne with a second victory over Kerry opposition and it was very straight forward, Rochestown dominant throughout and 2-5 to 0-2 in front at half-time.

They coped with the defensive approach of the competition’s newcomers with a measured approach in the first-half, defenders Finnan Leahy and Marc O’Rourke getting on a pile of ball and venturing forward.

Rochestown’s patience yielded a couple of fine goals from Ballygarvan’s Michael O’Mahony, who struck first in the 19th minute following a move involving the Nemo Rangers pair of the returning Tim O’Brien and Bryan Hayes before adding his second a couple of minutes from the break.

O’Mahony lobbed a dangerous high ball into the danger zone where it caught keeper Daire Kingston unawares, expecting it to carry the crossbar only for the ball to dip just underneath.

Rochestown cut loose in the second-half taking advantage of the space created by Milltown’s efforts to reel in the deficit and their talented forwards duly capitalised with a succession of eye-catching scores.

Harry Quilligan set the tone in the opening minute with a well-judged opening point as the Cork side swept 2-9 to 0-5 in front by the 40th minute, when his Douglas colleague Sean Coakley cut in from the left to crack a superb third goal.

Hayes, then, took over the scoring, adding a quick-fire 1-2, the goal coming six minutes from the end with another example of impressive finishing as Rochestown emptied the bench.

Their last group game is against Skibbereen Community School, who defeated Milltown by two points in their opening game.

Scorers for Rochestown: B Hayes 1-5, 3f, M O’Mahony 2-1, S Coakley 1-2, H Quilligan and E O’Connor 0-2 each, B Fraher and C Yelland 0-1 each.

Scorers for Milltown: F Griffin 0-2, D Hogan 0-2f, D Clifford, M Murphy and A O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

ST FRANCIS COLLEGE: M O’Connell (St Michael’s); F Leahy (do), D Buckley (Douglas), T O’Brien (Nemo Rangers); C O’Neill (Nemo Rangers), L Dwane-Fogarty (Douglas), M O’Rourke (Cobh); K Lyons (Ballygarvan), B Kelleher (Carrigaline); B Fraher (Nemo Rangers), H Quilligan (Douglas), M O’Mahony (Ballygarvan); E O’Connor (do), B Hayes (Nemo Rangers), S Coakley (Douglas).

Subs: C Yelland (Nemo Rangers) for O’Rourke and C O’Keeffe (Douglas) for Fraher 40, J Burke (Douglas) for Kelleher 46, O McAdoo (St Michael’s) for O’Neill 47, C Reddington (Douglas) for O’Mahony 52.

PRES MILLTOWN: D Kingston; M O’Callaghan, S Clifford, D Corcoran; D Evans, G Evans, G Quirke; L Evans, F Griffin; T Gosney, E McCarthy, C O’Brien; D Hogan, D Clifford, M Murphy.

Subs: M Byrne for D Clifford and A O’Sullivan for McCarthy 48, E Ryan for O’Callaghan 57.

Referee: D Hickey (Tipperary).