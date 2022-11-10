Extra GAA highlights show gives RTÉ opportunities but Sunday Game needs a revamp too

WHILE the ending of Sky’s live GAA coverage took most of the headlines when the association announced its broadcast packages for the next five years, there was an interesting new addition tucked away in the press release.

Sky’s departure after nine seasons of airing GAA – with some initial controversy over subscription coverage, which dissipated fairly quickly – will mean that streaming service GAAGO picks up some of the slack but the bottom line is that RTÉ’s output will increase.

As well as returning the Saturday evening slot to the state broadcaster, the new agreement makes provision for a second highlights programme. It’s a very much overdue development – in an era where the number of games is growing exponentially, a two-hour Sunday night show isn’t enough to squeeze everything in, especially when the All-Ireland qualifiers begin and both codes are busy. With footage having to be edited so tightly, analysis is at even more of a premium.

Having the second show – we’re assuming that it will be a Saturday night offering – will allow more room for discussion and analysis and there is an opportunity there similar to how the BBC has positioned Sunday night’s MOTD2 as tonally different to the traditional Match of The Day on a Saturday.

Obviously, there is an advantage in a regular weekend there will never have more than 10 games and the fact that they are focused on just the one sport means the same panel of pundits suffices, but the fact that Des Cahill has departed as host of the night-time Sunday Game means that there is a chance to go in a different direction.

Des Cahill. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Having a separate presenter for each of the highlights shows would make a lot of logical sense and allow for distinction between the two offerings.

One criticism of the general GAA coverage is that we are given something close to saturation at the weekends in terms of live games and highlights but then Monday-Friday is a barren area, broken only by Marty Morrissey’s brief segments for Six-One News.

That is offset by the fact that (self-praise alert) the daily newspapers do provide a lot of attention to Gaelic games – even now, when the county season is finished with four months and the new campaign is another two months ago, this mythical time when the naysayers feared every other sport would have a chance to lure the players away. Even so, giving people the option to watch, rather than read, something holds merit.

Various magazine programmes have come and gone over the course of the last quarter-century. The clunkily titled Thank GAA It’s Friday had potential but never really caught the imagination, while The Committee Room was a bit too staid and formulaic and Páirc Live was lost in a late-night midweek format.

Prior to that was the best of them all, Breaking Ball, which was also on quite late but on a Friday night, when more viewing eyes were available. Unusual in that had no ‘presenter’ per se, actor Frank Laverty provided the narration to link between the various inserts.

There was a good mix of new – players providing fairly forthright views on upcoming games and journalists trying to predict what would happen – and old, as stars of the past relived key moments. That it was lifted directly from the Phoenix From The Flames feature on Fantasy Football League didn’t detract in the slightest.

In this quarter, we would love to see a natural successor to Breaking Ball – and, to be fair, Thank GAA It’s Friday tried to be – but perhaps it worked at that point in time and a rehash would suffer due to different circumstances, not least in modern viewing habits and how people consume media. And that’s before we even begin to consider how difficult it is to find players willing or permitted to be interviewed between games nowadays.

Whatever the format, there is definitely room for something engaging during the week, a staging post as we take in what has occurred and try to foresee what will occur. Given the helter-skelter pace of the inter-county next season when the round-robin format is introduced in football, a bit of midweek breathing space would be more than welcome.