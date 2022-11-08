The Longshot: Getting a Boks seat for the Páirc

MUNSTER will try to complete the treble on Southern Hemisphere touring sides when South Africa rock up to the Páirc on Thursday to play in front of the biggest ever attendance at a rugby game in the province.

This will be the fourth time the Reds face a South African national side, with the last encounter taking place way back in 1970.

They have memorably taken the scalps of New Zealand and Australia, but the Springboks are unbeaten in three encounters.

Munster’s 11-8 victory over Australia in 1967 (when captained by the late Cork Con man Tom Kiernan, who passed away in February) was the first any Irish provincial team achieved against a major touring nation.

They would down the Aussies twice more in Musgrave Park (in 1981 and more famously in 1992 when the Wallabies were reigning World Champs) and again in 2010 at Thomond.

Their most legendary win of course came in 1978 when the Mighty All Blacks were held scoreless in a 12-0 defeat in Limerick, when Kiernan was coach.

That win spawned a thousand personal reminisces and an award-winning play in the wonderful Alone It Stands, penned by John Breen.

My favourite moment among many from that production is the episode before the game when a well-to-do character travelling up from Leeside decides he will no longer be giving local scamps a few quid to “mind” his car.

“You’re all right this time lads,” he tells them, “I’ve got my own security.”

Cue one of the actors barking ferociously from behind a backseat window.

Off he toddles until one of the kids shouts after him: “Here mister, does your dog put out fires?”

Former Munster player Thomas du Toit will captain the South Africa A side and Jason Jenkins, who left the province to join Leinster during the summer, is also named in a team that boasts 11 fully capped Springboks.

Former Reds boss and current Boks coach Rassie Erasmus was originally due to join the team in Cork but he has instead flown to France ahead of this weekend’s Test match following their defeat in Dublin.

Our call for an Ireland win at Lansdowne was foiled when we inserted a -4 handicap - and they go and win by three.

As with the Ireland A v All Blacks XV game last Friday, no firm are offering odds on this one. In any case, the Munster team will only be named tomorrow.

The sold-out game begins at 7.30pm and will be live on Virgin Media Two.

If you want to get your fill of collisions before then, the meeting of Ireland and England at the Rugby League Wheelchair World Cup will be broadcast tomorrow on BBC2 at 1.30pm

Whoever was writing The Guardian’s liveblog for the recent New Zealand game made sure to remind readers that battering Wales isn’t the only thing some All Blacks are renowned for.

Backing the House on the Republicans

The US Mid-term elections get underway across in the States today, with voting to see who will take control of the US Government in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Republicans are an unbackable 1/12 to overcome a current eight-seat deficit in the latter.

The more powerful Senate sees a much closer race with the Republicans 4/11 and the Democrats 2/1 to maintain their wafer-thin lead there.

Both parties have had 50 seats each since the 2020 polls (the vice-president having a vote to force a majority), but two of the Democrats have used their positions to leverage influence and have become “independent” Democrats.

The party of the incumbent president tends to lose ground during mid-term elections: since World War II, the White House party has lost an average of 26 seats in the House, and an average of four seats in the Senate.

Pennsylvania will be among the key swing states, so the Philadelphia Phillies’ defeat in the World Series probably doesn’t bode well for Joe Biden’s party. (An old saw goes that one of the best times for a country to hold an election is while their national side is participating in a World Cup - just ensure it is held before they are knocked out!) The State was won by the sitting president in 2020, but the Senate seat remained under Republican Pat Toomey’s control.

The contest sees retired surgeon and TV personality (yes, another one) Mehmet Oz, known across the country as Dr Oz, taking on Democrat John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke five months ago.

Oz, who is the first Muslim candidate to be nominated by either major party for the Senate, has been making hay over his opponent’s recent serious medical issues but that distasteful behaviour seems to be de rigueur in US politics these days and he is a 4/6 favourite to retain the seat for the Republicans.

Is there a sporting angle to the Senate battle? Of course there is. In another close-run race in Georgia, 12-season NFL veteran and the man voted the best college footballer of the year in 1982, Herschel Walker is taking on the Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock.

Walker might be the least suitable candidate for high public office to ever run in the US (we’re including his huge supporter Donald J Trump in this regard) but he merits 8/13 odds at this late stage.

So it looks like the Republicans are on course to take control of at least one arm of the US Government, maybe two, thus making Biden (who is 5/1 to win re-election in two years) a lame-duck president. Who leads the betting to regain the White House in 2024? Donald Trump of course, at a mere 5/2. Dear God.

Saints seek to snatch Hatter

SOME troubling news for Hatters fans (which includes this writer and at least one half-hearted follower of this page I bumped into recently) came to light yesterday morning when Luton Town boss Nathan Jones was inserted as 1/9 favourite to take over at St Mary’s following the sacking of Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Jones upset fans during his first stint at Kenilworth Road when he upped sticks mid-season in 2019 to join Stoke after three years that had brought Luton their highest Football League points per game ratio of any manager in their history.

He lasted less than a year with the Potters and was welcomed back less as a traitor than a prodigal son in May 2020. And who are meeting tonight in the Championship, only Stoke and Luton. Last season he guided the Hatters to the brink of the Premier League and the Championship playoffs and they are pottering along nicely again now.

Fans would unlikely to be as harsh if he is offered a Premier League job, but will happily point out that maybe an experienced Premier League campaigner like Sean Dyche (12/1) might be a better option for Southampton right now!

- On the back of some food-related football content last week, someone has been in touch to point out that Scottish Premeirship side Livingston’s ground is the Tony Macaroni Stadium, named for its Italian restaurant chain sponsor. Known locally as? The Spaghettihad.

A repeat of last year's final

The Champions League draw was held yesterday and it has thrown up two exceptional home-and-away fixtures with a repeat of last year’s final with Real Madrid v Liverpool and Bayern Munich v PSG (pipped to top spot in their group by Benfica last week). These games won’t happen until February and we’ve got a whole World Cup to look forward to before that.

Both Liverpool and Real drifted slightly to 10/1 and 12/1 after the draw. Madrid have won the last three recent high-profile meetings in this competition but are 5/2 for the opener in Anfield. Bayern remain 6/1, while PSG have moved from 8/1 to 10/1. The French side have made it past the group stages each season for the past 10 years but have only progressed further than the quarter-finals twice during that time.

With Klopp as their manager Liverpool have been exclusively knocked out of the Champions League by teams from Madrid. The one season they didn't play a team from the city they won the final there.

Super clubs meet in Europa

THE Europa League has also thrown up a blockbuster tie with waning superclubs Man United and Barcelona going head to head, with the prize on offer of a place in a round that already features eight qualified teams.

Like in the Champions League games above there are no odds just yet on who will go through after two legs but Barca are even money to win the opening tie at the Camp Nou and United are 7/2. They are 9/2 and 9/1 respectively to win the competition outright, while Premier League stayers Arsenal are 4/1 favourites

The Bet

THE US Mid-term elections may not seem too important but what happens over there will certainly have an impact over here.

The Republican party have embraced populism (a political approach that strives to tell ordinary people their concerns are disregarded by an established elite - without actually addressing this marginalisation once in power) in recent years and if you are not worried about that you can probably count yourself among the hoodwinked.

Let’s go for a hopeful 10/3 on the Democrats to lose just the House and reclaim the Senate at 10/3.