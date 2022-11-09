Springfield miss chance to go top as Midleton go third in CWSSL U15 league

Springfield Ramblers 0

Midleton 2

Springfield Ramblers missed the opportunity to jump to the summit of the GE Healthcare CWSSL U15 Premier Division table when they were defeated 2-0 by Midleton who themselves climbed up three places to third place on goal difference two points behind league leaders Corinthians and still have two games in hand over the leaders.

The game was only one of a handful number of games which were played over the weekend due to waterlogged pitches but was played in ideal conditions on the all weather pitch being played inbetween heavy shower over the afternoon.

Midleton made the first real opportunities, with Springfield Ramblers keeper Lily Burke doing well to deal with a high ball in the area and did well to gather the ball from an advancing Midleton Niamh Henry moments later.

The Springfield keeper did well to react to save a deflected free kick from Midleton’s Henry which came off the defensive wall and they had additional chances from Ellie Lee and Olivia Shirme as the visitors were creating chances for themselves in the early stages.

Springfield’s Maeve Deavy had a chance in the 10th minute, but her effort went just wide of the far post while Midleton keeper Aoise Woods came out of her area to clear from an advancing Leah Casey of Springfield halfway through the half.

Midleton keeper Woods did brilliantly to double save from Casey and Deavy while at the other end Springfield’s Burke did well to hold onto Midleton’s Faye Dunlea’s 25 yard free kick.

Springfield Ramblers who played against Midleton in the CWSSL U15 Premier Div match at the Stephen Ireland Astro pitch in Cobh. Picture: Hopward Crowdy

Springfield pressed forward towards the end of the half, their best chance falling to Emily Ring whose effort from 25 yards went just over as the half drew to a close.

The second half saw Midleton hold onto possession and created chances, forcing Springfield back in their own half, with Ellie Lee having two chances with were either covered by Burke or went just over the bar.

The breakthrough came in the 57th minute when Faye Dunlea picked up on a kick out and duly sent the ball back into the Springfield net for the opening score.

Midleton pressed forward looking for a second goal with Dunlea and Shirme coming close with Springfield keeper Burke doing well to cover ahead of Mai Woods and Rania Mausa during the second half.

In the final few minutes of the game Springfield pressed forward themselves looking for the equalising score, and kept Midleton in their own half with keeper Aoise Woods being kept busy dealing with chances from Deavy and Ring as the home side looked to finish on a high.

However, in the final act of the game, Olivia Shirme managed to send the ball into the far corner of the Springfield net from the corner of the area to give Midleton a 2-0 win and all three points as the Magpies remain unbeaten after three games played in a very competitive league with only three points separating the top six teams.

Springfield Ramblers: Lily Burke, Robyn O’Sullivan, Zoey Tsebedu, Zoe Moran, Kaithlyn O’Brien, Emily Ring, Emma O’Shea, Aine Leahy, Meave Deavy, Habeebat Folami, Rachel Barrett, Zara Costa, Penny Lawlor O;Connor, Leah Casey, Gweneth Murphy, Cherish Asamoah

Midleton – Aoise Woods, Saoirse Pomphrett, Caoilinn Fraser, Ciara McGrath, Gemma Louise Daly, Robyn Keating, Olivia Shirme, Rania Mausa, Ellie Lee, Niamh Henry, Meabh Deasy, Mai Woods, Faye Dunlea

Referee: Ken O’Driscoll.