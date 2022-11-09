Douglas Hall's Chris Fahy finds the perfect balance between sport and family life

BEING able to juggle family life and sport makes life so much easier.

While we all would love to play at a high level, sometimes finding the right balance is what matters most and for Douglas man Chris Fahy, the father of two feels he has found that balance that allows him to have the best of both worlds.

“While playing senior football would be great, I felt I couldn’t commit because I wanted to enjoy my son playing so by playing junior, I was able to do both,” said Fahy.

While admitting the junior setup is equally as well organised, the commitment is not as much and the Douglas Hall midfielder is thoroughly enjoying the game at the moment.

“Football has been my main sport from a very young age. A lot of my adult football was played with both Ringmahon and Douglas Hall and one great year with Everton where I met a lot of great people involved in Cork football. The success came at Douglas Hall where we won the Junior Premier in my first season with the club and a few years later winning the Keane Cup with the senior team but that was overshadowed with relegation in the same season.

Leslie Doyle, MSL, presents Douglas Hall's Chris Fahy with the Beamish Stout Man of the Match award.

"Luckily enough for the club and us as a team we had a quick return to the premier division coming runners up behind Leeds in a very tough First Division that had ourselves, Blarney, Castleview and Leeds all pushing for promotion that year. I believe this year we can add another trophy to that with the squad the lads have put together.

“Dropping junior this year wasn’t disappointing at all as it was a choice I made for myself. I had some fantastic years with Douglas Hall and Everton seniors playing with some great lads, unfortunately, with two kids it’s hard to juggle everything especially when they start playing themselves. Playing with the Hall juniors is the best decision I have made it gives me a lot more time to be involved with my son's team and see him getting involved in sport.

“This year's junior team is as serious as any senior team I have played with. We have a management team of Mark Barriscale, Tommy Corcoran and James O’Callaghan that have won everything there is at junior level. The turnover of players they have had throughout the years and to keep coming back every year and challenging is a credit to them.

"Regards playing senior I was probably a bit late coming into it at 23 but that was to my own downfall with showing little commitment. Senior fitness levels and sharpness are definitely way higher but if you look across this league there is a lot of talent around. You only have to look at the Squads the likes of Ringmahon, Everton and Avondale have.

“Our squad this year has a great blend with myself, Luke Mullins, Ryan Mealy, Mike Reidy and Shane Spillane being the old men of the squad we then have some top young lads with Lee Morley, Harry Flanagan, Dylan Walls and Adam Mullins in goal.

"Hopefully as the year goes on us oldies can teach the younger lads a few things.

“The management's record speaks for itself when it comes to junior football and how many leagues and cups they have won over the years, between Marky and Tommy they have turned out squad after squad that challenge every year even when losing some great players to the Senior teams. Special mention also has to go to Jamesy as the man’s training is up there with any senior training I have done and I genuinely can’t believe he was never given the opportunity to go as a coach at senior level.

"We also have the lads that you can’t take for granted in John O’Flynn and ex-player John McCarthy these lads would do anything for the players and we would be lost without them.

“Of course, there is a huge difference between senior and junior and it would be silly to think any different. You only have to look at the likes of Ringmahon, Rockmount and Corinthians to name a few.

I think having both junior and senior at a club is massively important as it can be used to a senior team's advantage it helps bring young lads that come out of youths into the adult game and blood them slowly into the senior side of things.

"Coming out of youths and straight into senior can be daunting for some players. I hope to play a role in helping these young lads make that transition."