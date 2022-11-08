Cork GAA: What new footballers will John Cleary promote after the club championships?

THE recently completed Cork club football championships were entertaining affairs, with no shortage of drama, but there were probably not too many new faces putting themselves in the shop window for John Cleary’s Cork squad next year.

Conor Horgan scored 1-3 in Nemo’s county final win over the Barrs and also struck 0-3 in the semi-final win over Ballincollig.

If Cleary is looking for hard-working wing forwards who can take a score then he might be worth a look.

Adam Hennessy was a heavy scorer throughout St Michael’s long-awaited march up to the Premier Senior ranks, with him scoring 2-1 in the final against Knocknagree, after he had registered 2-2 against the same opposition in the pool stage.

Inside forwards with an eye for the back of the net are always worth their weight in gold.

There are any number of Walshs who impressed this year for Kanturk, although it is the younger ones that Cleary and his selectors will probably be drawn towards. Tommy in defence, Alan at midfield and Colin up front would be the three most likely to step up from that famous clan.

Cian Kiely and Luke Fahy impressed in attacking wing-back roles for Ballincollig, as ‘the Village’ reached the last four stage of the Premier Senior grade, while centre-forward Liam O’Connell, still U20 next season, showed that he might have something to offer.

Ballincollig's Liam O'Connell looks for support under pressure from Valley Rovers' Jacob O'Driscoll, during their Premier SFC clash, at Kilmurry. Picture: David Keane.

Food for thought, for sure, but ultimately Cork’s fate in 2023 will be decided by players who have already worn the red of Cork.

ESTABLISHED

Throwing in a bunch of players who impressed in the club championship will not turn Cork into a team that can challenge for promotion to Division 1 and is a threat to the big sides in the championship overnight.

All John Cleary will want for Christmas will be to have everyone fit and healthy for next year, with no crippling injury list to deal with, as has been the case in recent years.

In this year’s championship the likes of Ian Maguire, Sean Powter and Maurice Shanley all started the Munster championship clash against Kerry at Páirc Uí Rinn, but all three were basically bandaged together and just about made it. None of them had any prep done, and while they performed admirably, match fitness levels were always going to be lacking, hence why it was no surprise that Kerry pulled away in the last quarter of that tie.

Too many important players missed the league campaign, where Cork barely retained their Division 2 status by the skin of their teeth, courtesy of a one-point victory over Offaly in Tullamore in late March.

There ended up being a reasonably solid squad last year, which managed to eke out wins over Louth and Limerick in the championship, but ultimately were well off the pace when they faced down Kerry and Dublin.

You would hope that if you could get a full league campaign into Sean Meehan, Kevin Flahive, Liam O’Donovan and Daniel O’Mahony, to add them to the talent that was already on the panel then you would immediately have real competition for defensive places.

Further forward the return of Brian Hartnett and the O’Hanlons from Kilshannig would bolster midfield, while Clyda Rovers’ Conor Corbett would certainly add something to the Cork attack that it currently lacks. Add in the potential returns of the likes of Brian O’Driscoll and Luke Connolly and you would certainly have a strong panel, that you would expect to be more competitive than last year.

Galway finished second in Division 2 this year with Derry coming 3rd. When the league finished not too many pundits would have been predicting they would be meeting in an All-Ireland semi-final later in the year, but the momentum of a solid, winning league campaign cannot be underestimated.

It is a long time since Cork enjoyed what would have been described as a successful league campaign. Realistically, we have to go way back to 2015, when Cork finished top of the Division 1 table only to lose heavily to Dublin in the league decider. It is no surprise that Cork have not been at the races in the championship since, as quite simply, a team cannot turn on a switch at the end of a poor league campaign and become a competitive championship team anymore. You must maintain a decent standard all year around.

If Cork can stay relatively injury-free then there is no reason why they can’t have that first real positive league campaign in eight years. It would certainly be a good starting point for Cork football.