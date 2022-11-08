John Horgan on hurling: Picking an All-Star 15 at club level is a tough task

TONIGHT there will be 15 of the best on show when the Rearden’s Club Hurling Team of the Year will be honoured at a gala event in the popular Washington Street hostelry.

In these types of situations, the probability is that you will never get universal approval, there will be some dissenting voices at some selections and that’s fair enough.

What the process does, however, is produce plenty of healthy debate at a time of the year when on-field activities are very much in slow-down mode.

Rearden’s have been sponsoring this event for some time and the players that are honoured are delighted to have been chosen.

This season’s Premier SHC was run off very efficiently by the Cork County Board and throughout the campaign, we were treated to some fine fare, both at the group stage and in the subsequent knockout stage and as we all well know by now when it was all done and dusted, St Finbarr’s came in from the cold to regain a crown that they had last possession of in 1993.

In one of the worst days imaginable, they were very worthy winners over their great Southside rivals, Blackrock and next Sunday week they will proudly represent Cork in the prestigious Munster club championship.

But first things first and to the selection of the 15 that has been chosen by a panel of judges who were in attendance at the games over the past number of months.

When it all boils down to who should get the nod, the two finalists and beaten semi-finalists, in this case, Erin’s Own and Newtownshandrum will get the bulk of the votes and unless a player or players produces something extraordinary in the earlier rounds it will that four who will find most favour.

So, to the chosen 15.

Here in Cork, we are blessed with having some outstanding club goalkeepers, all very capable custodians who would fit the requirements quite easily.

CONSISTENT

In this instance, the nod went to Rockies number one Gavin Connolly and that will brook very little if any argument.

He has been a consistent presence as the Rockies' last line of defence and his three penalty saves against Imokilly in the quarter-final were game-defining. He exhibited tremendous composure in nerve-jangling circumstances and in his club’s hour of need he was not found wanting.

Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

When a team comes out on top after a difficult and protracted campaign it’s only right and fitting that they will end up with the most awards.

The Barrs were that team and much of their success was down to the resilience and character of their defenders.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise to see Cian Walsh, Damien Cahalane and Eoin Keane get the number two, three and four spots.

Walsh was one of the unsung heroes in the full-back sector, rarely putting a foot wrong and following in the footsteps of some great Barrs defenders down all the years.

In a team that contained a lot of very young players, some very experienced hands were needed more than ever and Damien Cahalane and Eoin Keane led superbly by example. Cahalane was a warrior-like figure at times, had a great final in extremely difficult circumstances while Keane’s calm presence was always evident.

Outside of this trio, you have two Rockies, Cathal Cormack and John Cashman on the wings with Tim O’Mahony from Newtown in the centre-back jersey.

Again, all three performed with distinction in the contribution to their team’s progress and deserved to be recognised.

At midfield, Barrs young guns, Ben O’Connor and Ethan Twomey have been chosen, two of Cork hurling’s brightest individuals who are sure to have long and distinguished careers in front of them, not alone in the blue of the Barrs but in the red of Cork.

Ethan Twomey of St Finbarr's in action against Alan O'Callaghan of Blackrock in the PSHC final last month. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Twomey was a heroic figure in the final, putting in a huge shift over the hour with his industry and vision.

Goals made the big difference in the semi-final between the Rockies and Erin’s Own but Robbie O’Flynn was a standout figure for the Caherlag unit in their march to the last four, riffling over some exquisite points rubberstamping his place as one of the best forwards in the county.

Erin's Owns' Robbie O'Flynn on the ball from Blackrock's John Cashman. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Ben Cunningham receives the number 11 jersey and that will certainly get the approval of most. Apart from his free-taking ability, he has a physical presence in the Barrs attack as their star continued to rise throughout the campaign.

Again, a near certainty to wear the red of Cork in the future.

Across from him, Conor Cahalane secured some very big scores and was a key figure in setting up many more, the brace in the final in particular.

Jamie Coughlan, in the view of many discarded by Cork too prematurely, continued with great aplomb with his contribution to Newtown and played a huge role in their progression to the last four with some very significant scores.

No argument with his selection in the full-forward line and the same goes where the Barrs' Brian Hayes and the Rockies' Robbie Cotter are concerned.

Hayes posed a huge threat in the area for the Barrs, his physical presence making a big difference and he too posted some very big scores.

Robbie Cotter had a fine innings for the Rockies and exhibited why he is one of the best, young forwards around with is scoring contribution.

There are quite a lot of very good, young players starting to emerge on Leeside, players that will be monitored very closely by Pat Ryan’s team and young Cotter is one of them. His selection is justified.

So that’s it, eight selections from the Barrs, four from the Rockies, two from Newtown and one from Erin’s Own.

And whilst others might have different thoughts on the selection, overall, there should not be too much of an argument.

No Sars, Midleton, Glen, Douglas etc representation but at the end of the day all fell short when the big questions were posed.