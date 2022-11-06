Captain Kangaroo took full advantage of soft ground to score for Willie Mullins on his handicap debut in the Cork Grand National

WITH 16 mm of rain having fallen on the track in the preceding 24 hours, the ground took its toll on runners at Sunday’s Paddy Power-sponsored race meeting at Cork where the feather-weight Captain Kangaroo took full advantage to score for Willie Mullins on his handicap debut in the Cork Grand National.

The Closutton trainer was double-handed in the race with market leader Recite A Prayer also going to post under his nephew Danny Mullins, but the cards were stacked in the winner’s favour. Up and coming young talent Kieran Callaghan claimed a very useful seven pounds off Captain Kangaroo’s back.

The 11/1 chance was always in touch and, despite an awkward jump at the final obstacle, stayed on his feet to beat Defi Bleu by two and a quarter lengths, with the favourite a further five lengths adrift in third. Mullins remarked “Kieran gave him a great spin, the horse was fantastic and he did it well.

Captain Kangaroo & Kieran Callaghan win the Paddy Power Cork Grand National for owners Kanga Racing

“It’s great to see him coming right back after such a long time without a win and, although I’ve no great plan at the moment, I think he’ll stay handicapping for the time being.” The trainer was also on the mark in the Grade 3 novice chase with Susannah Ricci’s experienced handicapper El Barra who appreciated the return to novice company after unseating his rider in the Kerry National last time. Ridden by Midleton native and champion jockey Paul Townend, El Barra overcame errors at the final two fences to get the better of the favourite Idas Boy by half a length.

Mullins commented “As Paul said, he owed him that after unshipping him in Listowel and it’s nice to see him do that. That’s his first win back from injury and I’m looking forward to having the rest of the winter with him. He was untidy at the second last and I was afraid he might fade out after making the mistake, but he galloped to the line.

“The Drinmore would be his last race as a novice and he could go there, but I don’t know if he would be good enogh.” Cool Survivor, from the Gordon Elliott yard, a maiden winner over two and a half miles at Punchestown last month, took the step up to three miles for the listed novice hurdle in his stride when staying on best of his seven rivals for a two length success over Granny Lowrie.

The 8/11 favourite was ridden to victory by Jack Kennedy and Ian Amond (CORRECT SPELLING), one of the trainer’s assistants, reported “The step up in trip suited and he handled the step up in grade. Obviously the ground is bad enough, but Jack said he got through it and he’s a nice horse who’s going the right way. He’ll have to step up in grade somewhere down the line and he’ll be a fine horse for fences, although not for a while.” Elliott later teamed up with Jamie Codd for a five and a half length success through Mollys Mango in the mares bumper, while in-form trainer Gavin Cromwell picked up where he left off with a double at Down Royal 24 hours earlier with an opening race 27/1 double through Inothewayurthinkin and La Malmason.

El Barra & Paul Townend (left) win the Grade 3 Paddy Power EBF Novice Steeplechase from Idas Boy & Bryan Cooper (right)

The J.P. McManus home-bred Inothewayurthinkin, with Mark Walsh in the saddle, was the first to strike when leading after two out on his debut in the maiden hurdle and the four-year-old kept on well up the run-in to see off the odds-on favourite Lot Of Joy by one and threequarters of a length.

The 7/2 winner, who was backed from 16/1 the previous evening, comes from a family of staying types and his jockey said “He was a little bit green but he did it well and will learn from it. I had never sat on him before, but had won on three of his four siblings for Gavin and, judging by that, hopefully he will be the best of them.”









Cork results:

Going: Hurdle and bumper course heavy, Chase course soft to heavy.

Paddy Power Podcast Maiden Hurdle of E12,000. 2m.

1) J.P. McManus’s Inothewayurthinkin b g (Walk In The Park – Sway) 4-11-7 M.P. Walsh (7/2) 2) Over The Sticks Syndicate’s Lot Of Joy b f 4-11-0 P. Townend (4/11 fav) 3) D. Barnard, N. Courtney & C. Moran’s Timmy Tesday b g 4-11-7 J. Kennedy (13/2) 23 ran. 13/4, 41/2, 81/2, 21/4, hd. (Winner trained by G. Cromwell) Paddy Power Mares Maiden Hurdle of E12,000. 2m & 4 furlongs.

1) Alymer Stud’s La Malmaison b f (Walk In The Park – Sparky May) 4-11-6 K.M. Donoghue (5/1) 2) John Battersby Racing Syndicate’s Knockanard Lady b m 5-11-7 J.J. Doyle (11/2) 3) J.P. O’Callaghan’s Feddans b m 7-11-7 C. Maxwell (2/1) The 6/4 fav Walk In The Brise finished 4th. 16 ran. ¾, 13, 19, 26, 6/4 fav. (Winner trained by G. Cromwell) Paddy’s Rewards Club Listed EBF Novice Hurdle of E27,500. 3 m.

1) Gigginstown House Stud’s Cool Survivor b g (Westerner – Pale Face) 5-11-0 J.W. Kennedy (8/11 fav) 2) Mrs Mary Doyle’s Granny Lowrie b m 7-10-7 J.J. Doyle (8/1) 3) Natalie Gilligan’s Glamorgan Duke b g 9-11-0 P.T. Enright (40/1) 7 ran. 2, 21, 11/2, 13/4, 21/4. Winner trained by G. Elliott) Paddy Power EBF Novice Chase (Grade 3) of E31,500. 2m & 4 furlongs.

1) Mrs S. Ricci’s El Barra br g (Racinger – Oasaka) 8-11-0 P. Townend (7/4) 2) Gigginstown House Stud’s Idas Boy ch g 8-11-0 B. Cooper (13/8 fav) 3) K. Alexander’s Brampton Belle b m 6-10-7 Rachael Blackmore (25/1) 6 ran. ½, 2, 41/2, 11/2. (Winner trained by W.P. Mullins) Paddy Power Cork Grand National (0-150) of E45,000. 3m & 4 furlongs.

1) Kanga Racing & Brett Graham Syndicate’s Captain Kangaroo ch g (Mastercraftsman – We Can Say It Now) 7-9-7 K. Callaghan (11/1) 2) Gigginstown House Stud’s Defi Bleu b g 9-11-0 D.N. Russell (11/1) 3) The Turner Family’s Recite A Prayer b g 7-11-5 D.E. Mullins (11/2 fav) 17 ran. 21/4, 5, 71/2, ½, 2. (Winner trained by W.P. Mullins) Paddy Power (80-116) Handicap Hurdle of E12,000. 2m.

1) Ms. H. Brassil’s Walnut Beach b g (Free Eagle - Ohio) 5-11-6 G. Noonan (7/2 fav) 2) John P. Bowe’s Halsafari b g 9-11-5 C. Quirke (20/1) 3) J.P. McManuas’s Harvey’s Quay b g 6-11-13 M.P. Walsh (7/1) 12 ran. 13/4, 1. 1. 13/4, 21/2. (Winner trained by P.J. Flynn) Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Mares (Pro/Am) of E12,000. 2m.

1) Caldwell Construction Ltd’s Mollys Mango b f (Clovis Du Berlais – More Like That) 4-11-4 Mr Jamie Codd (5/2) 2) Barbara Kirby Coleman & E. Coleman’s Stormalong b f 4-11-4 Mr J. L. Gleeson (11/2) 3) PGC Syndicate’s Shoe String gr m 6-11-8 Mr J.C. Barry (80/1) The 5/4 fav Mote Park finished 4th. 7 ran. 51/2, 11/2, 7, nk, 6. (Winner trained by G. Elliott) (ENDS)