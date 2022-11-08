Cork Basketball: UCC Demons secure major new sponsor in Mangan Group NYC

UCC DEMONS have announced a three-year agreement with Mangan Group NYC to become the principal sponsor of their Super League team until the end of the 2024-'25 season.

UCC Demons who returned to the Super League at the beginning of this season welcomed the agreement.

Club chairman Michael O’Leary was delighted that a new sponsor has come on board.

O’Leary said: “This is a statement of trust in what we are doing and the journey we are about to take and hopefully the backing that Bryan Mangan is giving us will be rewarded in the coming years.

“There is a great buzz presently about Basketball in our city and the entire country and the markets reflect this.

“There are many new sponsorship agreements in place as companies awaken to the growth of the sport following two full seasons lost to Covid due to the indoor nature of the game.”

Bryan Mangan, centre, with club officers, from left, Troy O'Mahony, secretary, Anthony Forde, treasurer, Michael O'Leary, chairman and Anthony McGrath PRO, attending the launch of UCC Demons new sponsor Mangan Group NYC, at the Mardyke Arena. Picture: David Keane.

The CEO of the Mangan Group Bryan Mangan was equally delighted that his company are getting involved in one of the oldest clubs in Irish basketball.

Mangan said: “I am a native of Mallow and grew up playing basketball for Mallow at underage up to adult level.

“As a child growing up I loved to go Cork for the big games, our coach Mikey 'Fox' Sullivan took us to games by car to watch Demons and Neptune.

Living now in Brooklyn I have a great love of basketball and Irish sport in general and I have strong ties to the Brooklyn Nets NBA organisation and I have been a courtside season ticket holder since 2013.”

The Mallow native explained why he chose to get involved with Blue Demons.

“Growing up in Cork it was a lifetime dream to be involved with a famous Super League team in Cork and while playing for Mallow and enjoying the intense rivalry of local basketball.

“There is always that childhood envy of the city clubs with American players and the success around their clubs and after talking to Shane McCarthy (former UCC Demons player and current U20 Coach) and my good friend Lloyd Creagh, UCC Demons seemed to be a perfect fit for me to get involved now.

“At the Mangan Group NYC we wanted to commit to a minimum of three years and possibly beyond and I want to get behind UCC Demons and get success back to their great club where it belongs.

UCC Demons Super League team members with Bryan Mangan, at the launch of UCC Demons new sponsor Mangan Group NYC, at the Mardyke Arena. Picture: David Keane.

“The company has a goal to open a business in Cork in spring of 2023 with employment for over 50 people.

“By having our logo on the best team in basketball and on campus at UCC will help us in brand awareness for future clients and in staff recruitment for our Cork office.

“Many thanks to Troy O’Mahony and Michael O’Leary for their help in concluding the deal in recent weeks and also to my good friends Shane McCarthy and Lloyd Creagh for putting the idea in my head.”