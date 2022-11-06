Sun, 06 Nov, 2022 - 16:20

A youthful Sarsfields side crash out of the Munster senior camogie championship with defeat against Scarriff

Alva Rodgers, Scarriiff-Ogonnelloe, Clare, under pressure from Sinead Hurley, Sarsfield, Cork in the Munster Club Senior Championship Semi Final

Linda Mellerick

Sarsfields 1-11 

Scarriff Ogonnelloe 0-16 

FIELDING five U16s during the hour, Sarsfields fell just short in their Munster senior semi-final clash with Scarriff Ogonnelloe on Sunday.

Trailing by two on sixty-three minutes Mollie Lynch’s long free was heading for the parallelogram only for the referee to bizarrely blow for full time as the ball was airborne. 

Sars did themselves proud and but for three wides at an important stage of the second half, who knows?

But that’s not to take from Scarriff’s experienced display where key players stood up. 

Ciara Doyle in defence was excellent, Mairead Scanlon and Labhaoise O’Donnell winning vital possession and substitute Aisling Corbett hitting three from placed balls.

The clumpy pitch was as you’d expect for November, with a strong wind favouring Sars in the opening half. 

Mollie Lynch’s puckout landed in the opposing thirty metre area and Katlyn Sheehan got Sars off the mark. 

Four points from Scarriff, displaying good teamwork, followed before Orlaith Mullins pointed with Kate Fennessy matching it. 

Sinead Hurley, Sarsfield, Cork, struggling to control the sliotar against Scarriiff-Ogonnelloe, Clare in the Munster Club Senior Championship Semi Final
A converted free from strong centre forward Mairead Scanlon on fifteen minutes before another from Fennessy. 

Ava Fitzgerald was doing great work at midfield and picked out Fennessy for another lovely point from the wing.

Scariff were targeting corner forward Aoife Power who had pace and she was troublesome. 

She picked off her second and third points within a minute on twenty-five minutes as Scarriff led by two to break at 0-8 to 0-6. 

With the strong wind at their backs two fast Scarriff points stretched their lead but Sars responded. 

Maeve McCarty pointed. Rachel Roche, having been switched onto Power in the latter part of the first half was curtailing the dynamic forward. Hollie Herlihy introduced at half time gained ground and suddenly Sars were level as McCarthy billowed the net from the tightest of angles. 

But the Munster champions responded with four points in four minutes. 

Scanlon and Aisling Corbett who had just entered the field hit two frees before Abby Walsh and Power struck from play. 

Sars had two from Cliona lynch (f) and Orlaith Mullins. 

The O'Sullivan Family, Cork, cheering on Sarsfields in the Munster Club Senior Championship Semi Final
But Corbett again with a free and a ’45 had it at 0-16 to 1-9 on fifty-nine. 

Two Lynch points before that final free from Molly that never got to play out.

Scorers for Sarsfields: C Lynch 0-5 (0-3f, 0-2 45), M McCarthy 1-1, K Fennessy, O Mullins 0-2 each, K Sheehan 0-2.

Scarriff Ogonnelloe: M Scanlon 0-5 (0-4f), A Power 0-4, A Corbett 0-3 (0-2f, 0-1 45), A Walsh 0-2, L O’Donnell and A Rodgers 0-1 each.

SARSFIELDS: M Lynch; M Mullins, S Hurley, T Elliot; R Roche, E Murphy, A McNamara; A Fitzgerald, C Mullins; E Woods, O Mullins, C Lynch; K Sheehan, M McCarthy, K Fennessy.

Subs: L Dunlea for T Elliot and H Herlihy for E Woods (h/t).

SCARIFF OGONNELLOE: R Daly; H McGee, S Daly, A McGee; C Doyle, A Barrett, R Minogue; A Walsh, L Daly; J Daly, M Scanlon, L O’Donnell; A Rodgers, A Power, L Grady.

Subs: A Corbett for J Daly (40), C McNamara for L Grady (61).

Referee: Mike Ryan – Tipperary.

