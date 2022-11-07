Edel Thornton's brilliant 44-point haul not enough to save Brunell in National Cup exit

Liffey Celtics 88 Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell 85

DESPITE a brave performance, Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell exited the Paudie O’Connor National Cup losing out to Liffey Celtics at the Leixlip Sports Complex.

What a bad week it was for the Cork side who lost American Mary Dunn with an ankle injury and with Katie Walsh on vacation in the States they were certainly hampered going into this game.

On the plus side captain Edel Thornton put in another stunning performance as she finished with a game-high 44 points.

In the case of American Dunn, she had underperformed since arriving in Ireland and in hindsight, the club should have moved to replace her judging on her performances before picking up the injury.

The Americans are the heartbeat of your team and if they are not up to the mark it can sometimes upset the mindset of the squad.

On the plus side, Thornton and local players Lauryn Homan and Danielle O’Leary are hitting decent figures but it's all in vain as they are not getting enough from their American duo.

Credit Brunell, they began in style and with Thornton showing her class it was no surprise they led midway through the quarter when commanding a six-point lead.

The home side welcomed back Ciara Bracken and the Irish International finished with a nice tidy sum of 14 points.

The Kildare side improved in the closing minutes and a late Aine O’Connor basket helped her side lead by four points 22-18 entering the second quarter.

On the restart, Brunell came out battling and with Thornton punishing the Kildare side at will it was no surprise the teams were on parity with four minutes remaining to the interval.

In the closing minutes, Sorcha Tiernan came alive and the home side went in at the break commanding a two-point lead 42-40.

Whatever the Liffey Celtics coach Karl Kilbride said to his troops at the break worked the oracle as they blitzed Brunell on the restart.

Aine O’Connor has given many years of loyal service to the Kildare club and she was a thorn in the Brunell side from start to finish.

Brunell were small with the loss of their American and Katie Walsh and Liffey Celtics punished them at will in this period.

As the quarter matured it got worse for the Leesiders and a late Ciara Bracken three-pointer ensured Liffey commanded a healthy 14-point lead entering the crucial final quarter.

The one trait that’s always been associated with Brunell is their ability to battle to the wire and that was truly the case in this game.

Inspired by Thornton Brunell came thundering back and had their Kildare opponents on the ropes in the closing minutes.

Sadly time wasn’t on their side as their hopes of booking a place to the quarter-final stage just fell short.

Top scorers for Liffey Celtics: Aine O’Connor 21, B Thibeaux 17, C Bracken 14, S Tiernan 13.

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell: E Thornton 44, L Homan 15, D O’Leary 9, M Roberts 7.

CELTICS: K O’Flaherty, C Bracken, J Coleman, K Walsh, C Gilligan, B Thibeux, S Tiernan, K Bracken, M Howe, A O’Connor, Aine O’Connor, S Curran.

BRUNELL: M Roberts, K Sexton, R Sexton, A Braham, L Homan, D O’Leary, L Crean-Hickey, E Thornton, M Finnegan, A Macheta, R Lynch, O Dupuy.