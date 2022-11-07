How Cork City got back to the top flight: Key moments on the road to First Division success

CORK CITY are First Division winners and back into the top flight of Irish football.

It was a 0-0 draw with Wexford at Turner’s Cross that secured City’s return to the Premier Davison, and they lifted the trophy two weeks later after beating Bray Wanderers 2-0 at home.

This put to bed a miserable two years for the club, a period that began with a 2-1 defeat to Sligo Rovers in October 2020, a result that all but confirmed their relegation.

The road back started with the confirmation of Colin Healy as first team head coach on Christmas Eve in 2020. That kickstarted the process that ultimately led to City’s triumphant return to the Irish top tier.

It wasn’t all plain sailing from Healy’s appointment as 2021 was a mixed year that saw four defeats in the opening five games. City rallied in the second half of the season with a squad strengthened by the signings of Aaron Bolger and Barry Coffey.

The team closed out the year by going unbeaten in their last five games and this propelled them up to sixth place.

Cork City manager Colin Healy. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Healy built on the momentum in the off-season by bringing in a host of top players, including striker Ruairi Keating and defender Ally Gilchrist. Coffey’s loan deal was also extended, and Kevin O’Connor was brought back from Shelbourne.

Opening night saw City travel to the Carlisle Grounds in Wicklow and they beat Bray Wanderers 6-0.

It was the club’s biggest away league win since a 4-0 victory at the same venue in 2018 and they left the Seaside town with Dylan McGlade celebrating a hat-trick.

Promotion rivals Galway United then travelled to Turner’s Cross. City’s first home game of the season ended in disaster as John Caulfield’s men ground out a 1-0 victory.

The following weekend Longford Town held City to a 0-0 draw at Bishopsgate, and that weekend Galway played out a 2-2 draw with Waterford.

City needed a response, and the Cork derby presented them the perfect opportunity to make a statement. Gilchrist and Cian Murphy rose to the challenge, and they scored both goals in a 2-0 win.

City went on to win five games in a row and Bray brought an end to this run with a 0-0 draw at Turner’s Cross.

There was no time to dwell on the result, as City went into back-to-back derbies against Waterford and Cobh.

Healy’s team won 2-1 at the RSC, and they needed a late Cian Coleman header and a heroic display in between the posts by David Harrington to ensure they got their first league win in St Colman’s Park since 1989.

Everything led to showdown with Galway on May 27th at Eamonn Deacy Park.

The Tribesmen held all the cards before kick-off, as they possessed a two-point lead at the top of the table.

The pressure was on City to deliver and a stunning strike from Matt Healy sent them one point clear at the top of the table.

If we had lost that game, there would have been five points between us, but it would have been a psychological blow as well.

"But we beat them up there. We were down to 10 men for the last half an hour, it was a massive result,” Healy recently told The Echo.

A banged-up City team returned to league action with a trip to Longford and a late goal from Karl Chambers denied them retaking top spot after Galway hammered Bray 5-1.

The summer months was when everything changed in the title race.

Galway dropped points against Treaty United, Longford Town, and Wexford.

This pushed City into a four-point lead at the top going into the Cork derby at St Colman’s Park.

That night, Healy’s team came from behind to win 2-1 and Galway lost to Bray. City went seven points clear at the top of the table and fans really began to believe.

City lost to Treaty on the same night Galway lost to Waterford, and this was a major sigh of relief to everyone in Cork.

A last-minute penalty at the RSC saw City leave Waterford with a 2-1 win and a ten-point cushion at the top of the table.

Cobh held Galway that night, and this meant the title could be won the following week with a win at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Caulfield upset the title party after Coffey gave City the lead at the start of the second half. Galway came back to win 2-1 but Treaty held them to a draw the following week.

Advantage was once again City’s, but the most unlikely team settled the race. Athlone Town won in Galway on the same night City and Wexford drew at Turner’s Cross.

Cork City players celebrate with the First Division trophy. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

That was it, Healy and his team were champions.