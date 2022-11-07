David Corkery on rugby: Ireland now a genuine force on the world stage but is the depth there?

IT WAS far from pretty but it was the result that counts.

There were times when play was paused and all you could see were bruised and battered bodies littered across the pristine surface of the Aviva. At one point in the second half there were three Irish and two South Africans laid out and the medics had to perform a triage system to ascertain who needed their attention the most.

In times gone by there is no way any Irish side could have dealt with the kind of physical battering that the Springboks inflicted. However, when you have players like Johnny Sexton, Josh van der Flier, Tadhg Furlong, Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne and Gary Ringrose who are fittingly and physically conditioned and have no issues with putting their bodies on the line, it levels the field.

As games go, this one wasn’t exactly a classic and the first half, which took 60 minutes to play out, was brutally dull, an arm-wrestle.

I was slightly disappointed to see Ireland revert back to the kick-and-chase strategy but the visitors’ defence was impenetrable and at times it was by far the best option.

Massive credit must go to Conor Murray for winning his 100th cap and even though he went off due to injury, the centurion showed that he still has the ability to play at the highest level.

INFLUENCE

Murray’s replacement Jamison Gibson-Park had a massive influence in the second half and I think it is very fair to suggest that Park is now very definitely Ireland’s number one scrum-half.

Just like he did in New Zealand during the summer, Park played with a kind of tempo that’s hard to corral and his ability to blend his crisp sharp passing with his vision to find exploitable holes had the Boks scrambling to organise their first-up defensive line.

There was never going to be much between these sides and Ireland’s brisk start to the second half took Rassie Erasmus and his players by complete surprise.

Ireland’s Johnny Sexton kicks a late penalty. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

First up to score for Ireland was man of the match Josh Van Der Flier, who somehow managed to ground the ball over the line before the South African forwards bundled him and the rest of the Irish forwards into touch from a five-metre line-out.

Van Der Flier, who turns 30 his next birthday, just seems to be getting better and better each time he plays, and on this occasion, he was by far the stand-out forward on display. Apart from the very educated lines of support running he carves out to aid his fellow players, it is his work ethic that impresses me the most and if there are any aspiring open-side wing-forward’s out there, I would advise you to spend a few hours watching how this man goes about his duties.

Three minutes after Van Der Flier dotted down for his try, the South Africans found themselves facing another Sexton conversion due to a supremely executed passage of play that saw Mack Hansen screech over for Ireland’s second try. Hanson’s part in scoring the try was to run it in, but it was Gibson Park who sliced through the Boks defence that created the numerical mismatch to allow the Connacht man a clear run to the line.

At this stage, Erasmus unleashed his substitutes, and for those who thought the forwards who stared were massive, what immerged from the bench was to be bigger, stronger and more determined and Ireland just about managed to hold on.

Without wanting to cast a shadow on this memorable weekend for Irish rugby, I think it would be wrong of me not to mention the complete trashing the Ireland A team received at the hands of a New Zealand XV on Friday night.

A very worrying sign for Andy Farrell and maybe the strength in depth isn’t there.

The A group never played together before and never will again, but there was no one who took this opportunity by the scruff of the neck and made Farrell sit up and take note. To win a World Cup you need a minimum of two players in each position and judging from this result, we are not there yet.

Once again, Ireland proved on Saturday evening that they are a side that must be respected and the road ahead is incredibly bright.

The next challenge for Farrell to overcome is Fiji. Expect wholesale changes.