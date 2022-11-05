Cork basketball fans pack Neptune Stadium as Nil Sabata proves too hot for Demons to handle

Energywise Ireland Neptune 96 UCC Demons 87

ENERGYWISE Ireland Neptune booked their place in the Pat Duffy Men’s National Cup quarter-final following a hard-earned win over great rivals UCC Demons at the Neptune Stadium.

What an occasion with 1,700 fans cramming the Blackpool venue for another chapter in this 60-year rivalry between Cork’s famous two clubs.

There is little doubt the toast of Neptune was their Catalonian Nil Sabata who finished with a magnificent 37 points that proved the difference between two evenly matched sides.

When Demons look back on this game, they may rue a missed opportunity as Neptune looked a little under their best and were basically there for the taking.

No doubt Demons coach Danny O’Mahony will wonder how his professional pairing of Jeremiah Moore and Kingsley Nwagboso failed to perform on the big stage.

In the case of Moore he tallied a total of 14 points in 28 minutes on court but it was a little different for Nwagboso who could only amass 5 points in 20 minutes of action.

On the plus side for Demons was the performance of James and Scott Hannigan was encouraging as they were the heartbeat of the team for long periods.

The opening exchanges saw both teams look tentative in the offence court with Jordan Blount contributing six of Neptune’s eight points.

Demons put up a zone defence but with Blount and Sabata murdering them at the post they trailed 17-11 in the sixth minute following a Blount three pointer with the visitors calling a much-needed time out.

On the restart Kyle Hosford got a crucial steal and with American Moore following up with a bank shot the deficit was reduced to two points.

The basketball wasn’t great in this period, particularly Demons' turnovers, but they were still very much in the mix despite trailing 19-16 entering the second quarter.

Sabata got Neptune up and running on the restart and with Roy Downey adding two free throws the Blackpool outfit looked to be taking control.

Sadly for the capacity attendance, the standard of basketball did not improve with poor passing and shooting options continuing from both sides.

The one noticeable aspect in this game was the poor performance from the Americans in both sides but the introduction of the Hannigan twins Scott and James certainly lifted Demons.

When Scott Hannigan took advantage of a Neptune turnover with three minutes remaining to the interval it edged them ahead.

In the closing minutes, the Hannigans' energy seemed to inspire Demons and it was no surprise they led by the minimum, 40-39 at the break.

Energywise Ireland Neptune's Keonn Scott loses possession under pressure from UCC Demons' Scott Hannigan. Picture: David Keane.

On the restart Demons' indiscipline came back to haunt them and captain Hosford will be wondering how he allowed his emotion run away with him just two minutes into the restart with his team in possession.

One would think Demons would have learned from this scenario but three minutes later their bench were punished with a technical foul for disagreeing with a refereeing decision.

The game was highly competitive with Demons leading 49-44 following a Moore jumper in the 24th minute.

It looked obvious that Demons had little threat from the outside but credit to Tala Fam he battled hard despite making a few crucial errors when taking the ball up court.

Fam was on hand to nail the final basket for Demons but it was Neptune who took a three-point lead into the final quarter 60-57.

Coming down the stretch it turned into the ‘Sabata Show’ as the Catalonian tore Demons to shreds with some sparkling moves at the post.

Jordan Blount, who had a wonderful first half, lost his way in the second but his opening 20 minutes display saw him finish with 23 points.

In the end, Demons had no answers as their brave challenge wilted in the closing minutes with Neptune now able to prepare for a home quarter-final against Dublin side Eanna who knocked out the champions Tralee Warriors.

Top scorers for Energywise Ireland Neptune: N Sabata 37, J Blount 23, J Evans 16.

UCC Demons: T Fam 27, J Hannigan 24, J Moore 14.

NEPTUNE: G Walsh, K O’Donoghue, R Downey, C Heaphy, A Heaphy, J Evans, X Arriaga, N Sabata, J Blount, C Leahy, K Garcia, K Scott.

DEMONS: J Hannigan, J Moore, S Carney, R Moore, K Hosford, S Hannigan, D Lehane, T Fam, V Bykov, C Looney, K Nwagboso, S Manojovic, K Moynihan, J O’Leary, R Murphy.

Referees: E Perry (Dublin), M Alkurki (Athlone), N Cosgrove (Limerick).