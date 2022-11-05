Ireland come through a bruising battle against a South Africa with a gritty win

Ireland 19 South Africa 16

IRELAND came out on top of world champions South Africa in what was a bruising opening Autumn International at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.

Ireland got out of the blocks quickly with captain Jonathan Sexton slotting a second-minute penalty, after Garry Ringrose had gathered a kick from Conor Murray that had been half-blocked, and forced the Springboks into an early indiscretion.

The world champions then immediately put the Irish defence under severe pressure, but the home side held firm, forcing South Africa to take three points, from an eighth-minute Damian Willemse penalty, when they clearly had designs on the Irish line.

South African full-back Cheslin Kolbe was then sin-binned in the 17th minute for his part in a dangerous tip tackle on Ireland winger Mack Hansen, but it was 14-man South Africa who got the next scoring opportunity, when Sexton was blown for a high tackle, only for Willemse to badly slice his 30m penalty wide to the right.

Ireland suffered a blow when inside centre Stuart McCloskey, who had an extremely impressive opening quarter, was forced off in the 27th minute with a nasty-looking arm injury, to be replaced by debutant Jimmy O’Brien.

Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan thought he had scored in the 32nd minute when he blocked a poor clearance kick from Willemse and kicked the loose ball ahead into the South African in-goal area, but unfortunately, the Leinster man had knocked on slightly prior to touching it down.

Jonathan Sexton restored Ireland’s lead in the 36th minute after a wonderful snipe from the 100-cap man Conor Murray had created the opportunity. However, it was the Munster man’s last involvement as he was forced off with what looked like a bad groin injury.

The Boks finished the half strongly and levelled matters right on the half-time whistle when Cheslin Kolbe slotted a penalty from in front of the Irish posts to end what was an extremely attritional first half.

In an extremely physical low scoring Test match the first try was always going to be crucial and it was Ireland that grabbed it, with the maul doing the damage in the 47th minute as openside flanker Josh van der Flier somehow managed to ground the ball despite the maul hurtling towards the touchline at a rate of knots.

The Aviva Stadium crowd waited 47 minutes for a try and then had another within two minutes, with one of the great Ireland tries. Caelan Doris, van der Flier, Finlay Bealham, Andrew Porter, Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Beirne, Hugo Keenan and Jimmy O’Brien all handled brilliantly to put Mack Hansen away in the left corner.

The ferociousness of the Springboks only increased after those try concessions, with the Bomb Squad being sent on to rescue the situation, and after a series of huge collisions, second row Franco Mostert used the full extent of his massive frame to touch the ball off the whitewash, to make it 16-11.

With the game back in the melting pot it was no surprise that Ireland chose to go for the posts from a 73rd-minute penalty, with captain Jonathan Sexton brilliantly splitting the posts to push Ireland back out to a two-score lead.

The Springboks would not go away, however, as they scored a brilliant try in the left corner when giant lock Eben Etzebeth showed amazing handling ability to pop the ball over the top for the supporting wing Kurt-Lee Arendse to glide in to score in the corner. Unfortunately for them the conversion was missed again, as they effectively played the entire eighty minutes without a kicker of Test match quality, which ultimately was the difference between the teams.

Scorers for Ireland: Sexton (2 pens), Van der Flier, Hansen (1 try each).

South Africa: Willemse (1 pen), Kolbe (1 pen), Mostert, Arendse (1 try each).

IRELAND: Keenan; Baloucoune, Ringrose, McCloskey, Hansen; Sexton (capt), Murray; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Beirne, Ryan; O'Mahony, van der Flier, Doris.

Subs: O’Brien for McCloskey (27), Gibson-Park for Murray (35), Bealham for Furlong (40), Herring and Treadwell for Sheehan and Beirne (64), Healy and Conan for Porter and O’Mahony (68), Carbery for Sexton (77).

SOUTH AFRICA: Kolbe; Arendse, Kriel, De Allende, Mapimpi; Willemse, Hendrikse; Kitshoff, Marx, Malherbe; Etzebeth, de Jager; Kolisi (c), du Toit, Wiese.

Subs: Mostert for de Jager (35), Koch for Malherbe (45), de Klerk for Hendrikse (51), Fourie and le Roux for Wiese and Arendse (53), Mbonambi and Nche for Marx and Kitschoff (57), Smith for du Toit (64), Arendse for Mapimpi (64).

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (GEO)