Cork Basketball: Cup champions Glanmire knocked out by Trinty Meteors

The Address UCC Glanmire 61 Trinity Meteors 68

TRINITY Meteors knocked out holders Address Glanmire in the Paudie O’Connor Women’s National Cup and they will play Ulster University in the next round.

To be fair this was a poor game with very little rhythm and the home side will have a lot of questions about who they lost this game.

The game started at a ferocious pace, however, both sides showed some early nerves as there was no score in the opening minute and a half. The visitors opened the scoring with a three-pointer from ex-Glanmire player Sarah Kenny to lead 3-0.

Glanmire's American Brittany Byrd opened her account with a flashing drive to the basket, but Meteors responded with another long-range three-pointer by Dayna Finn to lead 6-2 after three minutes. Byrd added two more baskets and then a putback by Khiarica Rasheed saw them take a 10-6 lead midway through the quarter.

The home were 14-8 ahead thanks to baskets by Sinead O’Reilly, but some excellent passing by Meteors' Claire Melia to their big American Celena Taborn saw them end the quarter leading 19-18.

Glanmire made a superb start to the second period and regained the lead 22-19 with a stunning steal and finish by Aine McKenna. Meteors responded with three baskets by Finn and Taborn to lead 25-22 and forced Glanmire’s coach Mark Scannell into an instant timeout after 15 minutes.

The standard of play offensively for the next three minutes was very poor with both teams guilty of poor shooting options. Glanmire’s second American cut the deficit with two nice jumpers from the elbow, and when she hit another basket her side led 28-27 with two minutes remaining in the half. Then Byrd made a strong baseline move to the basket to give the home side a 30-27 lead, but they fell asleep in transition defence for Meteors Lisa Blaney to run in an easy layup and cut the deficit, 30-29, at the half.

Former Glanmire BC player Claire Melia is now playing with Trinity Meteors. Picture:: Larry Cummins

Glanmire started the third quarter on the front foot with Rasheed adding two big baskets and when Mia Furlong made a powerful move to the basket to give a wonderful pass to Amy Dooley under the rim they took a 10-point lead 41-31 forcing coach Niall Berry into a timeout to talk things over with his team. The Dublin team then scored the next nine points through Finn and Melia to cut the deficit, 43-41 with 1.35 remaining in the period.

Byrd then hit another big shot from beyond the arc for her side to lead 48-46, however, a lay-up by Mireia Riera tied the game 48-48 to finish the quarter.

The visitors regained the lead 52-48 when Melia came to life in the opening minute of the final quarter. Rasheed answered with a strong move to the basket and a bonus but they still trailed 54-53. The introduction of Annaliese Murphy made a big difference for Glanmire as she helped up the tempo defensively and when she hit a stunning three-pointer and made a super pass to Rasheed the game was level 56 points each.

Byrd then slashed to the basket to give the home side a 58-56 lead. However, Finn came up the court and hit another three-pointer to lead 59-58. Meteors added two more baskets from Riera to increase the gap, 64-58. Taborn killed the home team inside the paint and along with Riera got the two final baskets to wrap it up.

To be fair the standard of refereeing was very poor in this game with a lot of easy fouls and violations missed. However, this wasn’t the reason why Glanmire lost this game as they were beaten by a better team on the day.

Top scorers for Glanmire: Brittany Byrd 25, Khiarica Rasheed 14, Annaliese Murphy 6.

Meteors: Dayna Finn 23, Celena Taborn 14, Mireia Riera 14.

THE ADDRESS UCC GLANMIRE: Aine McKenna, Brittany Byrd, Claire O’Sullivan, Annaliese Murphy, Mia Furlong, Abby Furlong, Louise Scannell, Sinead O’Reilly, Simone O’Shea, Khiarica Rasheed, Caoimhe O’Driscoll, Amy Dooley.

TRINITY METEORS: Dayna Finn, Sinead Keane, Sarah Kenny, Lisa Blaney, Aisling Marmion, Eva Maloney, Claire Melia, Saoirse Clarges, Guilia Anderlini, Mireia Rirela, Celena Taborn, Rebecca O'Keeffe, Niamh Kenny.

Referees: N Malaysku (Dublin), R Cosgrove (Limerick).