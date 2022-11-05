Emporium Cork Basketball make short work of Moycullen in the National Cup

Emporium Cork Basketball 98 Moycullen 52

EMPORIUM will host Killester in the National Cup quarter-final after a routine win over Moycullen on Saturday afternoon in Ballincollig Community School.

The scoreline told the tale of Ballincollig's dominance and their status as Super League contenders, with the Galway outfit rooted to the bottom of the table.

Emporium were in command throughout the first quarter, with the starting five of Dawson, Cairns, Adrian O'Sullivan, Jimenez and Dylan Corkery all scoring to share the first 13 points for a nine-point advantage. The depth of the squad was reflected by player-coach Ciarán O'Sullivan coming in to knock down a three and nail a pair of free throws while Pau Cami Galera went to the line twice and collected three of the four points on offer.

It was 24-8 heading into the second quarter, with Moycullen struggling to find any rhythm when they had possession. Some of the Galway side's shots were rimming out but the margin on the scoreboard didn't flatter Ballincollig either.

At half-time it was 54-23, Dawson and Jimenez swishing some big threes, Cairns knocking down a couple of jumpers and Ciarán O'Sullivan laying up on the buzzer as the shot clock expired.

Jose Jimenez blocking Moycullen's Dara Kenna. Picture: Denis Boyle

It was more of the same as the second half began, despite an 8-0 run by the visitors, with Adrian O'Sullivan driving for a classy basket, plus the foul.

Galera was in the zone in this period. Usually more of a creative force, the diminutive Spaniard finished brilliantly at the rim for eight points and then started the fourth with a pair of fast-break buckets to bring his tally to 15 and Emporium's lead to a staggering 35.

Moycullen's Grant Olsson was their primary threat, finishing with 14 points, but it's been a slog so far from them and it's hard to see how it'll get any easier.

Ballincollig had the luxury of using American Dawson sparingly in the second half and then running rotations in the fourth with young guns Colm Blount, Andrew O'Connor, Luke O'Sullivan and Sean O'Flynn. Much to the delight of the crowd, they chipped in with 11 points between them coming down the stretch.

The National Cup was a high point of each of Ballincollig's three campaigns in the First Division, from Cam Clarke's three-point heroics in their maiden success to Ian McLoughlin and Ciarán O'Sullivan's big displays a season later and Andre Nation's MVP effort to complete the President's Cup treble. Last year they were eliminated early by Tralee and now they're two wins away from a return to the National Basketball Arena in January.

The path will get steeper from here though.

Top scorers for Emporium: Jose Jimenez Gonzales 23, John Dawson 18, Pau Cami Galera 15, Ciarán O'Sullivan 9, Keelan Cairns 7, Adrian O'Sullivan 7.

Moycullen: Grant Olsson 14, Matteo Libeatoree 10, Joseph Tummon 8.

Referees: Ger Daly, Leanne Aherne, Andy Cleary.