Cork kickboxer Taylor Harrington has eyes firmly set on 2028 Olympics in LA

TTHE 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles are way in the distance, but a Cork kickboxer has designs on being the first Irishman to compete in the sport even though it still has to be ratified for inclusion.

Taylor Harrington (19) grew up in Cloyne and attended the local national school before going on to St Colman’s in Midleton.

He is a first-year International Development student on a sports scholarship at UCC and next weekend Harrington competes in the WAKO European Senior Championships in Turkey.

“I’m in the sport now 11 years. There’s a bit of a history of kickboxing in the family even though I’m the oldest,” he told the Echo.

“My brother Jake is a two-time world champion and sisters Brooke and Zeah are just back from their first world championships with two silver medals between them.

“My dad Edwin has been my coach since I started at eight. I had tried other sports like GAA and football but I wasn’t really into them because I was overweight at the time.

“I then took up kickboxing with my dad also learning about kicking and punching because it was new to him, too.”

Harrington trains with the BMA Club in Douglas and has come under the influence of Colin O’Shaughnessy.

“My dad is still involved because we do a lot of work outside club hours, doing something like 22 sessions a week for six to eight weeks building up towards a championship.

“I’m lucky I have the facilities that I have and team around me.

My dad is a qualified nutritionist as well as a muscular and physiotherapist so being cushioned to that kind of support from early on has been huge.

“Colin owns the BMA club and the Elite Fitness Centre, so everything is there for me to be successful.”

The Euros will be the start of Harrington’s senior career with LA the long-term target. “WAKO are the most reputable kickboxing body around, recognised by the International Olympic Committee and by Sport Ireland.

“My intention over the next four or five years is going to try and qualify for the 2028 Olympics, when it’s expected kickboxing will be included for the first time though it hasn’t been confirmed yet.

“My aim is to be as strong a contender as I possibly can for when they come around. That’s our goal. It’s been a long-time coming, but it looks now we’ll make it in.

SUPPORT

“At the moment, we’re in the selection process with a handful of other sports, but we’ve strong support when it comes to the votes which will determine what sports get in.

“They will be selected by Los Angeles themselves from four or five other sports and kickboxing is one of them.

“There is also a public vote and when it’s all counted the top two sports will compete for the first time in the Olympics.” Gold is the colour of his target in Turkey, where Harrington will find himself up against some of the best in the business.

“I’m travelling with the aim of winning my division (minus 79kg). Last year I won silver in two different categories and I don’t see any reason why I can’t win gold.

“It would be disrespectful to the team around me and the amount of work we’ve put in to get to this stage. I like the pressure of performing in the big events and I generally perform better. It’s a strange thing, but that’s the way I’ve always been.

“There will be around a dozen fighters in the division. Everyone fights once a day to a maximum of four and it’s ruthless when it gets to knock-out stages from the quarter-finals on.

We alternate between the Euros and Worlds and the Euros are harder to win. Whoever wins is regarded as number one in that category because you’re fighting the very best.

“Bouts are three two-minute rounds and I’m well prepared. The main opposition will come from the likes of Bulgaria, Ukraine, Hungary, Germany and Turkey.

“Only one person per country is selected for each division. I won the national championship at the start of the year.

“There are slim margins between first and last with 100% concentration required."