Colin Healy and Danny Murphy to remain in charge at Cork City next season

AS expected, Colin Healy and Danny Murphy will be staying at the helm in Turner’s Cross next season.

The club confirmed that the two highly-rated coaches have committed their future to the Rebel Army as senior managers.

Healy took over City on an interim basis in October 2020 and he signed a permanent deal that December.

In two seasons, he helped the club win the League of Ireland First Division title and promotion back to the top flight of Irish football.

He also brought through and nurtured a number of first-team players, including David Harrington and Cian Bargary.

Murphy returned to Cork in May 2022 and took over the women’s first team and he coached them to a ninth-place finish in the league.

The team were also narrowly beaten in the quarter-finals of the FAI Women’s Cup by finalists Athlone Town.

Healy told the club website: “I am pleased to have things confirmed and to be staying on as manager. Last season was very enjoyable, and the support we got from the fans throughout the season was incredible.

"We had some brilliant crowds at our home games and great support on the road as well, and we want them all right behind us again next year.

We are all in it together, so the backing of the fans will be as important as ever next season.

“Over the last two years, we have all worked very hard to bring this club back to where we feel it belongs, and next season will be a new challenge; one we are looking forward to. I look forward to working with players and staff to build on what we have achieved this year."

Cork City manager Danny Murphy. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Danny Murphy said: “I’m delighted to be staying on and very happy with the direction that the club envision the women’s team going. We have a clear plan and we are all working together as one club to achieve it. There are lots of good things happening on and off the pitch.

“On the pitch, I think we have shown that we have some real quality in this squad and we should be achieving more then we have. We also have some really exciting prospects coming through our academy teams.

CHALLENGING

"As a staff and players, we know that Cork City should always be challenging and we are fully focused on competing in the top half of the table next year.

“Off the pitch, I am excited about the growth of the women’s game in Ireland and I would ask fans of the club and the wider Cork public to support the women’s team. We are looking for sponsors and partners to help us grow and what greater time to get involved than a World Cup year."